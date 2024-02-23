Tilal Al Khalediah claimed first place in the day’s final race at King Abdulaziz Equestrian Field, winning the G1 Ministry of Culture Al Mneefah Cup for Alkhalediah Stables.

The last of eight races in Riyadh on Friday, Adel Alfouraidi rode home in style to complete an impressive back-to-back double to close out the evening and beat Moshrif into second, with Mutbahy Athbah third.

With the Al Mneefah Cup, presented by the Ministry of Culture, offering a prize of $1.5m US, it marked the culmination of a busy first day in the Saudi Cup weekend, with a further nine races to come on Saturday featuring riders and stables from across the globe including Ireland, Great Britain, France, the US and Saudi Arabia itself. First run in 2020, the Saudi Cup has become one of the widest-anticipated events on the global racing calendar, with a total prize fund to warrant it. Over 1000 local and international entries are expected to compete across the two days.

Prior to Alfouraidi’s final triumph, the $500,000 US Lucid Tuwaiq Cup was won by Badr, by the same jockey. His yellow jersey came home in just over one minute 50 seconds, making a fine move through the centre from sixth in the final 1200m. At that point Commissioner King led from Final Destination and the pair were clear in front, but a magnificent chase before the 200m line saw the Alsafir Stable-owned champion surge clear to win by several lengths in the end.

Final Destination just hung on to take second, Alwazir in third and New Pursuit edged out Commissioner King, last year’s Saudi Derby hero, for fourth.

Earlier, the day started off with a first and second double for King Abdullah Bin Abdulaziz Sons, with Istita'aeh winning the Mosef First Fillies Mile ahead of Tassfahill.

Both that race and the second were over 1600m on dirt - the latter, the International Jockey’s Challenge round one, was won by Camillo Ospina riding Altawhidi to claim the biggest share of the $400,000 US prize. That was the first of four rounds in the Jockey’s Challenge, each with the same prize fund. Mo Aela took R2 for Khalid Mishrif Bin Shanan, ridden by Maryline Eon, with Pagan coming home first in R3, ridden by Luis Saez, just ahead of Victoria Mota on Monaasib.

Back onto the turf but over 2100m instead of 1200, Bismillah Aeleyh was the favourite for the R4 handicap - only to end way back in ninth. Instead it was Eagle’s Flight in the lead as they came to the back straight; however, Cliffs of Fury pushed in the final 600m and by 200m to go was clear - a fantastic finish by jockey Rachel Venniker to win from stall 10. Prefontaine similarly finished strong to snare second which left Hesslewood in third, Trevolli fourth and Eagle’s Flight fading badly to finish in fifth.

That result was enough to secure Eon the International Jockey’s Challenge on the day, having already been seven points clear heading into the final leg - she rode Star of Winds to sixth in R4, with nearest challenger Mota finishing 12th on Emirates Currency.

In the Al Saraway Cup, Aezm Alriyadh came home in first in the 5:45pm over 1200m, Tariq Almansour riding for owner Abdulrahaman. Ospina rode another contender but this time finished second on Motawassi for King Abdullah.