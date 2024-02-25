Senor Buscador storms home to claim Saudi Cup glory in thrilling upset

Senor Buscador came from far back to edge out Ushba Tesoro and win a thrilling Saudi Cup in Riyadh.

The American horse, a 16/1 shot and bred by the iconic Peacock family, was superbly ridden home by jockey Junior Alvarado to deny the Dubai World Cup 2023 champion and triumph as east met west on the dirt at the King Abdulaziz Equestrian Field.

The most valuable horse race on the planet, won last year by Japan’s Panthalassa, boasts a $20m (£15.8m) purse with $10m (£7.9m) awarded to the winner, with the winning horse receiving an embroidered rug specially designed and commissioned by The Ministry of Culture.

And in its fifth edition, a frantic race immediately developed, with Senor Buscador and Ushba Tesoro (11/2) eventually capitalising from far out once the early leaders faded. Indeed, the Japanese horse briefly led after catching Saudi Crown (25/1), who would finish third, with National Treasure (8/1) fourth and Derma Sotogake (5/1) fifth.

But Senor Buscador, trained by Todd Fincher in New Mexico and the last horse bred by owner Joe R Peacock Jr before his father’s passing at 88 years old in 2020, would not be denied. White Abarrio, ridden by Irad Ortiz and trained by Rick Dutrow, was not a factor in the Group 1 1800m race despite going off as the 7/4 favourite, languishing back in 10th.

"I'm about to cry,” said Fincher. “It's amazing. He's never got the credit he deserves, I'm so proud of the horse. I didn't believe, something always happens to him. He always runs good and hard. We knew he'd run good, we had to hope for the right set-up and we got it.”

Senor Buscador with jockey Junior Alvarado beats 2023 Dubai World Cup champion Ushba Tesoro under Yuga Kawada to win $20 million G1 Saudi Cup over 1800m at the King Abdulaziz racetrack in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia (AP)

Elsewhere, there was joy for racing fanatic Sir Alex Ferguson, with Spirit Dancer (8/1) pulling off a stunning win in the Neom Turf Cup. It stormed past Luxembourg (8/13F) to spark wild scenes of celebration for the Manchester United manager and co-owners Ged Mason and Peter Done.

Sir Alex Ferguson lifts trophy after Spirit Dancer win at Saudi Cup

The unmistakable white face of Spirit Dancer, whose victory secured the $1.2m top prize, could be seen pulling wide with 200m remaining in the Group 2 race. Jockey Oisin Orr expertly timed his move to deny the Ryan Moore-led Luxembourg, who had every chance after holding off Jack Darcey (20/1) throughout the early stages. Both would fade to fourth and fifth, with late moves from Killer Ability (33/1) in second and Calif (66/1) in third.

“It's fantastic,” said Ferguson. “A friend encouraged me [to get involved with Spirit Dancer] and you see the result today, a winning result! He [trainer Richard Fahey] said it had every chance, but you can never be too confident, you shouldn't be [against that class of competition]. It's a Frankel! And 100 percent [we're living the dream].”

Jockey Oisin Orr pats Spirit Dancer after winning G2 Howden Neom Turf Cup over 2100m at the King Abdulaziz racetrack in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia (AP)

In the penultimate race, there was plenty of showmanship on a thrilling night for jockey Moore, with his audacious glance to his left with the penultimate stride on 7/4 favourite Tower of London to claim victory in the group three Red Sea Turf Handicap.

The cheeky look came after Enemy (15/2) and Giavellotto (7/1) had battled it out up to the final furlong. But the opportunistic Moore, who admitted he got out of jail given the way the race unfolded, snatched victory with the final stride in a photo finish to win $1.5m (£1.2m).

Tower of London with jockey Ryan Moore wins G3 Longines Red Sea Turf Handicap over 3000m at the King Abdulaziz racetrack in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia (AP)

Aljamaanee, a 14/1 shot, came out on top in the Ministry of Culture Jockey Club Local Handicap to kick off proceedings, before France logged a winner with King Shalaa (16/1) holding off My Frankel and the 7/2 joint-favourite Silawi triumphing in the 2,000m Diriyah Gate Development Authority Obaiyah Arabian Classic.

Elsewhere, Ryusei Sakai guided Yoshito Yahagi’s Forever Young, an 8/13 favourite, to victory in the Saudi Derby, with the Japanese horse expertly ridden home. There was more joy for Japan in the fifth race as Yuga Kawada delivered for 2/1 favourite Remake in the G3 Sports Boulevard Riyadh Dirt Sprint, cruising home in the final 50 yards.

Forever Young with jockey Ryusei Sakai wins G3 Boutique Group Saudi Derby over 1600m at the King Abdulaziz racetrack in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia (AP)

But Mysterious Night, a 6/4 favourite, was upset in the G2 Saudi National Bank 1351 Turf Sprint, which was won by 11/1 shot Annaf.