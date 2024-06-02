Rob Burrow death - updates: Tributes pour in as MND campaigner and Leeds rugby league legend dies at 41
Rob Burrow, who played 493 times for Leeds Rhinos and was capped 15 times for his country
Former England and Leeds Rhinos rugby league player Rob Burrow has died at the age of 41 after a lengthy battle with motor neurone disease.
Burrow, who played 493 times for Leeds and was capped 15 times for his country, raised millions of pounds alongside former teammate Kevin Sinfield for various MND charities and the Rob Burrow Centre for MND Appeal in Leeds following his diagnosis in 2019.
He was given an MBE in the 2021 New Year’s Honours List for his services to Rugby League and the motor neurone disease community having spent his years with the disease campaigning for more research into the condition and improved care conditions for those suffering from MND.
Rob Burrow: The rugby league legend whose biggest impact came off the pitch
Rob Burrow had scarcely had a chance to start the next chapter of his career when he was struck down by motor neurone disease.
The Leeds Rhinos great hung up his boots at the end of the 2017 season and was just getting into his stride as coach of the club’s academy team when the news came that he was suffering from the incurable illness.
Rob Burrow: The rugby league legend whose biggest impact came off the pitch
Diagnosed with motor neurone disease at the age of just 37, Burrow helped raise millions for charity amid his biggest battle of all
MND pays tribute
Rob Burrow was a “consistent and passionate advocate” for people suffering from motor neurone disease, the MND Association has said.
The 41-year-old former rugby league player, who was a patron of the organisation, died four-and-a-half years after his own motor neurone disease diagnosis.
In a statement, the association said Burrow “lived with this brutal disease in the public eye after choosing to announce his diagnosis shortly before Christmas 2019. He used every opportunity to raise awareness of the disease, speaking publicly, undertaking media interviews and opening his life up in two moving BBC documentaries My Year With MND and Rob Burrow: Living With MND.
“He remained a consistent and passionate advocate for people with MND – he became the first person to use a communications aid to read a bedtime story on CBeebies. And he joined the United To End MND coalition which successfully campaigned for a £50 million Government investment in targeted MND research”.
It added: “It is testament to the strength of feeling people have for Rob that the support in his name has never wavered.
“The MND Association is incredibly grateful to Rob and his family for helping to raise awareness of MND, and funds for the Association, by sharing the details of their journey and by inspiring so many people both within the MND community and the wider public.”
Sunak: Burrow was an inspiration
Rishi Sunak said Burrow was “an inspiration to everyone” as he paid tribute to him.
He wrote on X: “Rob was an inspiration to everyone who met him or who heard his incredible story. I was honoured to spend some time with him last year.
“He drove a fundraising campaign that supports vital new research improving the care for others – not least through the creation of The Rob.”
Starmer: Burrow leaves behind an incredible legacy
Sir Keir Starmer said Rob Burrow leaves behind an “incredible legacy” as he paid tribute to the former rugby player.
He wrote on X: “Extremely sad news.
“Rob leaves behind an incredible legacy in his work to raise awareness and advocate for those with Motor Neurone Disease.
“My thoughts are with his family and friends through this time.”
Raised millions for charity
In addition to his illustrious rugby league career, Burrow’s legacy will also be one of huge fundraising for the MND community with the help of great friend and former team-mate, Sinfield.
Sinfield, who has been the defence coach of England’s rugby union team, has raised more than £8m for several MND causes having undertaken numerous running and endurance challenges in honour of Burrow.
Announced diagnosis in 2019
Having retired in 2017, Burrow announced his MND diagnosis in December 2019.
As his conditions worsened, Burrow continued to represent a public face for those diagnosed with the condition as he championed greater investment in treatment for the condition and care facilities for those who had been diagnosed.
He was the focus of the BBC’s award-winning documentary Rob Burrow: Living with MND, which told the story of Burrow’s worsening condition as the former athlete continued to battle past his two-year life expectancy with MND in 2022 alongside the support of his wife and kids Lindsey and his three children, Macy, Maya and Jackson.
One of the most decorated players in Super League history
Burrow made his professional debut for Leeds Rhinos in 2001 against Hull FC before going on to enjoy a trophy-laden career at the Yorkshire club.
Despite his size at just 5 ft 5 inches, the former scrum half would go on to form an integral part of the Rhinos’ side during the 2000s and 2010s, scoring 198 tries in 493 games during a 16-year spell at the club which saw him become one of the most decorated players in Super League history.
Having won his first Super League championship in 2004, Burrow would go on to win the championship a further seven times in his career. He also won two Challenge Cups with Leeds in 2014 and 2015 and was twice awarded the Harry Sunderland Trophy – for a man-of-the-match performance in the Super League final - in 2007 and 2011.
Alongside his club career, Burrow also made 15 appearances for England, scoring 12 tries, and featured in the 2008 Rugby League World Cup where England reached the semi-finals.
Burrow announced his retirement in 2017 and made his final appearance as a replacement in the 2017 Super League grand final as Leeds Rhinos won 24-6 against Castleford. He later became the sixteenth inductee into the Leeds Rhino’s Hall of Fame in 2020.
Burrow played 493 times for Leeds and won 15 caps for his country
Rhinos: He was a true inspiration
Leeds Rhinos has paid tribute to Burrows, describing him as a “true inspiration”.
The club said in a statement: “It is with deep sadness that we announce the death of our beloved son, husband, father, brother and friend. Rob has always been a true inspiration throughout his life whether that was on the rugby league field or during his battle with MND (motor neurone disease).
“He never allowed others to define what he could achieve and believed in his own ability to do more. The outpouring of love and support that Rob and the whole Burrow family have received over the last four and half years meant so much to Rob. In particular, the rugby league family and the MND community have rallied around Rob to inspire him, thank you for your support.
“For those who knew Rob throughout his life, his determination and spirit in the face of MND over the last four and half years came as no surprise. Rob never accepted that he couldn’t do something, he just found his own way of doing it better than anyone else.
“He will continue to inspire us all every day. In a world full of adversity, we must dare to dream.”
Rob Burrows dies aged 41
Tributes are pouring in for Rob Burrow, the former Leeds Rhinos and England rugby league player.
He passed away peacefully at home with his family after becoming ill earlier this week.
Rob Burrow: Inspirational rugby league star dies after battle with MND
The former rugby league star was diagnosed with the condition in 2019 having retired two years prior
