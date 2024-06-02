✕ Close Rob Burrow and friend Kevin Sinfield finish inaugural Rob Burrow Leeds Marathon in 2023

Former England and Leeds Rhinos rugby league player Rob Burrow has died at the age of 41 after a lengthy battle with motor neurone disease.

Burrow, who played 493 times for Leeds and was capped 15 times for his country, raised millions of pounds alongside former teammate Kevin Sinfield for various MND charities and the Rob Burrow Centre for MND Appeal in Leeds following his diagnosis in 2019.

He was given an MBE in the 2021 New Year’s Honours List for his services to Rugby League and the motor neurone disease community having spent his years with the disease campaigning for more research into the condition and improved care conditions for those suffering from MND.