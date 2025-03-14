Italy vs Ireland Betting Tips

Ireland to win by 26-30 points - 13/2 Bet365

Italy to score 20 points - 8/13 Bet365

It’s been a disappointing Six Nations campaign for the reigning champions Ireland, who were hoping to make it three titles in a row but may have to settle for third place.

Mathematically, they can lift the trophy if they beat Italy (2.15pm ,ITV1) and both France and England fail to win. But betting sites don’t like their chances, pricing them at 25/1 to retain their Six Nations title.

The imperious form of France and the fact England are playing a Wales team winless in 15 games leaves Ireland on the outside looking in at the title, just a week on from having been in line for the Grand Slam.

Whatever happens elsewhere, they will be looking to go out with a win on the final appearances of Peter O'Mahony and Conor Murray against an Italy team that have flattered to deceive for the most part.

Ireland to go out in style

Italy have only won four of the 37 meetings between the two sides, with their last victory coming in 2013 when they ran out 22-15 winners in Rome.

Since then Ireland have won 15 in a row and there’s little doubt they will make it 16 on Saturday. Rugby betting sites agree with Ireland 1/14 for the win, while you can get 9/1 on an Italy win and 50/1 on a draw.

Italy have won just one match, and that came against Wales in Rome, when the home side ran out 22-15 winners. They have lost the other three matches with an aggregate scoreline of 151-57.

They know exactly what to expect if they are not on their game after being crushed 36-0 the last time the two sides met at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin. Ireland ran in six tries that day and you wouldn’t put it past them scoring that many again.

Italy vs Ireland prediction 1: Ireland to win by 26-30 points - 13/2 Bet365

Italy to put up a fight

Between 2016 and 2023 Italy finished bottom of every Six Nations table, a position they have held more than any other side since joining the tournament in 2000.

Last year though, the wooden spoon was handed to Wales for the first time in 22 years and they are on course to take it again this time around.

It will be just the second time since joining the competition that Italy haven’t finished bottom in two successive years, so they just need to keep their noses ahead of Wales.

They have scored more than 20 points in three of their four matches so far. The only game they didn’t pass that threshold was the 31-19 defeat by Scotland. They have also scored tries in every single match, including three apiece against France and England - who sit first and second in the table.

It’s unlikely we'll see a repeat of last year’s whitewash, and you can expect some points on the board for the gli Azzurri.

Italy vs Ireland prediction 2: Italy to score 20 points - 8/13 Bet365

Please gamble responsibly

When having a bet, it’s vital to practice responsible gambling.

Betting can be addictive and it’s important to stay in control of your betting. Never treat gambling as a way to make money, never bet more than you can afford and when the fun stops, stop.

Gambling sites offer punters tools, like deposit limits, profit and loss trackers and self-exclusion options, to help them stay in control.

But if you ever feel like you need help or advice on gambling addiction, don’t hesitate to contact one of the charities or organisations below.

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.