(Getty Images)

The British and Irish Lions face a South Africa ‘A’ side on Wednesday evening as a real test of their credentials.

Wins over Japan and Sigma Lions began the Tour, before Warren Gatland’s side produced back-to-back victories over Cell C Sharks last week. Coming up from 24 July will be three successive Test matches against the Springboks, which makes this fixture all the more enticing and important - a number of that side will feature here for South Africa A. Gatland feels that strength of opposition will be a big positive, saying: “They’ve gone as strong as they possibly can given that they still have some players unavailable. It’s going to be a good test for us. It helps our preparation immensely.”

Alun Wyn Jones has made a faster-than-expected recovery from a shoulder injury and will rejoin the squad for the Tour - but not until Thursday, meaning he won’t be involved in this game. Flanker Tom Curry and Wales wing Louis Rees-Zammit are among those hoping to push their claims against South Africa ‘A’ as they look to earn a regular spot for the Lions. Follow all the live updates from the British and Irish Lions vs South Africa A here: