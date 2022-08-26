Jump to content
New Zealand vs Argentina live stream: How to watch Rugby Championship fixture online and on TV

Everything you need to know about the Test match in Christchurch

Sarah Rendell
Friday 26 August 2022 13:22
Comments
<p>Ardie Savea is due to play for the All Blacks against the Springboks </p>

Ardie Savea is due to play for the All Blacks against the Springboks

(Getty Images)

New Zealand and Argentina will be looking to capitalise on their recent wins in the Rugby Championship when they face each other on Saturday.

The All Blacks banished their losing streak with a brutal win over South Africa in the last round and Argentina overcame Australia. The win for New Zealand saw their head coach Ian Foster being backed until the end of the World Cup next year and Argentina’s victory gave new boss Michael Cheika more plaudits.

Cheika has spoken about the pressue Foster will be under but says the coach will be enjoying it. “He’ll be loving it, even when it’s tough mate, it doesn’t matter,” he explained. “That comes with the territory of footy. It gets tough.

“It’s a brilliant position to have, it’s a great honour if you are in it, and you love it, you get to go out and be involved in footy every day.

“It doesn’t matter how tough it gets, it’s part of the game, just like when you were a player.”

Here’s all you need to know about Saturday’s match.

When is it?

The match will take place on Saturday 27 August at 8.45am BST.

How can I watch?

Fans in the UK can watch the game on Sky Sports Main Event or Sky Sports Arena. If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

Team news

New Zealand make no changes to the starting XV who defeated South Africa in the last round.

Argentina, meanwhile, make three changes to their starting line-up. Matias Orlando and Lucio Cinti come into the backs and Joel Sclavi starts in the front row.

Confirmed line-ups

New Zealand: J Barrett; Jordan, Ioane, Havili, Clarke; Mo’unga, Smith; De Groot, Taukei’aho, Lomax, Whitelock, S Barrett, Frizell, Cane, Savea.

Argentina: Mallia; Boffelli, Moroni, Orlando, Cinti; Carreras, Bertranou; Gallo, Montoya, Sclavi, Alemanno, Lavanini, Gonzalez, Kremer, Matera.

Odds

New Zealand - 1/25

Draw - 50/1

Argentina - 14/1

Prediction

Argentina may be heading into the match after beating Australia but New Zealand will be a whole new beast - especially after kicking their losing streak. The All Blacks should race to victory. New Zealand 40-10 Argentina.

