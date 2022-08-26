Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

New Zealand will take on Argentina in the Rugby Championship on Saturday but there is another subject which has taken the focus in the build-up.

Former All Black Tawera Kerr-Barlow, who has 29 caps for the country but hasn’t played since 2017, has decided to switch allegiances and play for Australia.

Australia head coach Dave Rennie played down the possibilty this week and New Zealand coach Ian Foster has spoken on the subject.

“Look, it’s just a consequence of World Rugby’s eligibility laws, isn’t it?” Foster said. “It kind of doesn’t feel right to me, but rules are rules, and he’s entitled.

“All I know is the beauty that he brought into the All Blacks camp, he’s a quality person and quality rugby player, so there is no judgement on that decision.

“But what I remember from him is the influence he had in our environment, which is fantastic. To kind of think of that going somewhere else is a bit funny. But like I said, rules are rules and that’s the way the game is going.”

Here’s all you need to know about Saturday’s match.

When is it?

The match will take place on Saturday 27 August at 8.45am BST.

How can I watch?

Fans in the UK can watch the game on Sky Sports Main Event or Sky Sports Arena. If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

Team news

New Zealand make no changes to the starting XV who defeated South Africa in the last round.

Argentina, meanwhile, make three changes to their starting line-up. Matias Orlando and Lucio Cinti come into the backs and Joel Sclavi starts in the front row.

Confirmed line-ups

New Zealand: J Barrett; Jordan, Ioane, Havili, Clarke; Mo’unga, Smith; De Groot, Taukei’aho, Lomax, Whitelock, S Barrett, Frizell, Cane, Savea.

Argentina: Mallia; Boffelli, Moroni, Orlando, Cinti; Carreras, Bertranou; Gallo, Montoya, Sclavi, Alemanno, Lavanini, Gonzalez, Kremer, Matera.

Odds

New Zealand - 1/25

Draw - 50/1

Argentina - 14/1

Prediction

Argentina may be heading into the match after beating Australia but New Zealand will be a whole new beast - especially after kicking their losing streak. The All Blacks should race to victory. New Zealand 40-10 Argentina.