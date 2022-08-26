Is New Zealand vs Argentina on TV? Start time, channel and how to watch Rugby Championship fixture
Everything you need to know about the Test match in Christchurch
New Zealand will take on Argentina in the Rugby Championship on Saturday but there is another subject which has taken the focus in the build-up.
Former All Black Tawera Kerr-Barlow, who has 29 caps for the country but hasn’t played since 2017, has decided to switch allegiances and play for Australia.
Australia head coach Dave Rennie played down the possibilty this week and New Zealand coach Ian Foster has spoken on the subject.
“Look, it’s just a consequence of World Rugby’s eligibility laws, isn’t it?” Foster said. “It kind of doesn’t feel right to me, but rules are rules, and he’s entitled.
“All I know is the beauty that he brought into the All Blacks camp, he’s a quality person and quality rugby player, so there is no judgement on that decision.
“But what I remember from him is the influence he had in our environment, which is fantastic. To kind of think of that going somewhere else is a bit funny. But like I said, rules are rules and that’s the way the game is going.”
Here’s all you need to know about Saturday’s match.
When is it?
The match will take place on Saturday 27 August at 8.45am BST.
How can I watch?
Fans in the UK can watch the game on Sky Sports Main Event or Sky Sports Arena. If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.
Team news
New Zealand make no changes to the starting XV who defeated South Africa in the last round.
Argentina, meanwhile, make three changes to their starting line-up. Matias Orlando and Lucio Cinti come into the backs and Joel Sclavi starts in the front row.
Confirmed line-ups
New Zealand: J Barrett; Jordan, Ioane, Havili, Clarke; Mo’unga, Smith; De Groot, Taukei’aho, Lomax, Whitelock, S Barrett, Frizell, Cane, Savea.
Argentina: Mallia; Boffelli, Moroni, Orlando, Cinti; Carreras, Bertranou; Gallo, Montoya, Sclavi, Alemanno, Lavanini, Gonzalez, Kremer, Matera.
Odds
New Zealand - 1/25
Draw - 50/1
Argentina - 14/1
Prediction
Argentina may be heading into the match after beating Australia but New Zealand will be a whole new beast - especially after kicking their losing streak. The All Blacks should race to victory. New Zealand 40-10 Argentina.
