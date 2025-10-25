Rugby League Ashes live: Underdogs England face Australia at Wembley in first Ashes Test for 22 years
Shaun Wane’s England face huge challenge against the Kangaroos, rugby league’s dominant force, as Ashes returns for first time since 2003
The Ashes returns to rugby league after a 22-year hiatus as England host Australia at Wembley Stadium in the first of a three-match series.
Not since 2003 has an Ashes series been contested in the 13-man code but Shaun Wane’s England side will aim to spring a huge shock against rugby league’s dominant force as the Kangaroos head to north London for the first Test.
Wane has promised “a smash-up” between the sides but victory would be a remarkable achievement given Australia have lost just one match since 2019 and were on a record streak of 13 straight Ashes series wins before the 22-year hiatus.
The teams haven’t squared off at all since the 2017 World Cup final, when the Kangaroos edged a tense affair in Brisbane 6-0, and this is an opportunity for a modern generation of English rugby league stars to write their names into the history books.
Australian dominance of the Ashes
There’s no doubt that Australia have dominated this fixture - and rugby league as a whole - over the decades.
The Kangaroos racked up a record 13 straight Ashes series wins between 1973 and 2003 (albeit the majority by just a 2-1 scoreline), meaning 1970 remains the most recent Great Britain triumph and 1959 was the last British series victory on home soil.
GB’s most recent victory in an individual match against the Kangaroos was during the 2006 Tri-Nations in Sydney, while the England brand have lost 13 straight matches to the men in green and gold since an Andy Farrell and Jason Robinson-inspired win in the opening fixture of the 1995 World Cup.
All this is to say it would be a huge success if Shaun Wane’s current England side could win just one of the upcoming three Tests.
Shaun Wane promises 'smash-up' in much-delayed Ashes
England head coach Shaun Wane has been waiting five years for a “smash-up” with Australia and is relishing the role of underdogs ahead of the first of three long-awaited Ashes Tests.
Wane took the England role in February 2020 but a mooted series later that year was abandoned due to the Covid pandemic and the 61-year-old has been counting down the days to get another crack at the Kangaroos.
Speaking at the series launch event in London on Tuesday, Wane said: “I took the job in 2020 and this was the first thing I saw, the Ashes series. Obviously that got cancelled and I was absolutely wounded. The chance to play against the best team in the world in an iconic stadium like this, it’s got the makings of a fantastic day.
“It would be good to stick it to the doubters. I’m not on social media but I know a lot of stuff has been said.
“They’re going to be physical with us and we’ll be physical with them. It’s going to be a smash-up and the best team will come out in the end. I hope it’s us.
England face Ashes mountain but international rugby league set for long-awaited shot in the arm
With 2025 winding down, England head into an Ashes series against Australia as big underdogs, hopeful of making history but understanding the monumental challenge that lies ahead.
A sentence that could easily be talking about the men’s cricket team soon to be flying Down Under but in fact applies to the men’s rugby league side facing an even bigger task after 22 years of waiting.
Not since 2003, the same year that Jonny Wilkinson was breaking Wallaby hearts with his dramatic drop goal in rugby’s other code, has rugby league seen the Ashes contested. This three-match series, starting at Wembley today, is long overdue.
England face Ashes mountain but international rugby league set for shot in the arm
Australia team news
Reece Walsh has won the battle to be named as Australia’s starting full-back after a stellar display for Brisbane Broncos in the NRL Grand Final against Melbourne Storm earlier this month.
Walsh, who will replace Dylan Edwards, is one of three starting debutants along with Gehamat Shibasaki, who scored two tries for the Broncos in the final, and Sydney Roosters winger Mark Nawaqanitawase – the former rugby union star who is expected to return to the 15-man code ahead of a home World Cup in 2027. Keaon Koloamatangi will start on the bench.
Australia team: 1. Reece Walsh, 2. Mark Nawaqanitawase, 3. Kotoni Staggs, 4. Gehamat Shibasaki, 5. Josh Addo-Carr, 6. Cameron Munster, 7. Nathan Cleary, 8. Patrick Carrigan, 9. Harry Grant, 10. Tino Fa’asuamaleaui, 11. Angus Crichton, 12. Hudson Young, 13. Isaah Yeo (captain)
Interchanges: 14. Tom Dearden, 15. Lindsay Collins, 16. Reuben Cotter, 17. Keaon Koloamatangi
England team news
Shaun Wane named England's 19-man matchday squad on Thursday – although we will have to wait for their starting 13 and interchanges – and Hull KR scrum half Mikey Lewis was included, suggesting he will start alongside captain George Williams in the half-back roles, with main competitor, Wigan's Harry Smith, left out of the party.
Another Hull KR star, Jez Litten, has also made the matchday squad, putting him in line to make his first England appearance since 2023, although club-mate Joe Burgess, who was in the wider squad for the first time in 10 years, misses out.
AJ Brimson, who switched international allegiance from Australia earlier this year, and Leigh forward Owen Trout are in line for international debuts, while St Helens forward Alex Walmsley could make his first England appearance since 2021.
England squad: John Bateman, AJ Brimson, Daryl Clark, Herbie Farnworth, Ethan Havard, Tom Johnstone, Morgan Knowles, Matty Lees, Mikey Lewis, Jez Litten, Mike McMeeken, Mikolaj Oledzki, Kai Pearce-Paul, Owen Trout, Alex Walmsley, Jake Wardle, Jack Welsby, George Williams, Dom Young
How to watch England v Australia
The first Ashes Test will take place at Wembley Stadium, London, and kicks off at 2:30pm BST on Saturday 25 October.
In the UK, the match will be shown live on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website, with coverage getting underway at 2pm. Coverage will be presented by the imperious Mark Chapman.
Everything you need to know about England v Australia
England and Australia will finally renew their rivalry at Wembley Stadium this afternoon with a first Ashes Test in rugby league for 22 years.
Not since 2003, when Australia downed Great Britain 3-0, has the rugby league Ashes been contested but now England have picked up the GB mantle and a three-Test series will finally take place between the old rivals at Wembley, Everton’s brand-new Hill Dickinson Stadium and Headingley.
