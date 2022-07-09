What time is Argentina vs Scotland today?

Scotland will be desperate to bounce back from an opening Test defeat and keep the series alive when they face Argentina at Estadio Padre Ernesto Martearena in Salta on Saturday (kick-off 8.10pm BST).

Los Pumas opened up a 1-0 lead in the three-Test series by winning 26-18 in Jujuy last weekend - leading 18-6 at half-time after scoring two tries in five minutes.

Scotland drew level with two quickfire tries through Mark Bennett and Rory Hutchinson after the break but Gonzalo Bertranou immediately put Michael Cheika’s troops back in front and an Emiliano Boffelli penalty with ten minutes to go put the match out of reach.

Gregor Townsend - without Finn Russell and Stuart Hogg due to the pair being rested - has resisted wholesale changes in response but will be boosted by the return of superstar flanker Hamish Watson, while all eyes will continue to be on Blaig Kinghorn at fly half as, although a very fine back three player, the mounting evidence suggests he’s simply not an international No 10, yet maintains the faith of his coach in that role.

Here’s all you need to know about the second Test:

When is Argentina vs Scotland?

The second Test will be played at Estadio Padre Ernesto Martearena in Salta, on Saturday 9 July at 8.10pm BST.

Where can I watch it?

The match will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Action and Sky Sports Main Event - with coverage starting at 7.30pm. If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

What is the team news?

Hamish Watson will make his 50th Scotland appearance after missing last week’s loss and is joined in the back row by Rory Darge, who wears six. He made his return from injury in the first Test and will make his fourth start for his country on Saturday.

Sam Skinner replaces Jonny Gray in the second row, while Ben White comes in at scrum half and the No 9’s London Irish teammate Kyle Rowe could come off the bench for his debut.

Michael Cheika has made three changes to his starting XV as Rodrigo Bruni replaces the injured Pablo Matera at No 8, Juan Imhoff comes onto the wing as Emiliano Boffelli shifts to full-back and Santiago Carreras starts at fly-half after Nicolas Sanchez was injured during last weekend’s win.

Scotland: 15 Rory Hutchinson, 14 Darcy Graham, 13 Mark Bennett, 12 Sam Johnson, 11 Duhan van der Merwe, 10 Blair Kinghorn, 9 Ben White; 1 Pierre Schoeman, 2 Dave Cherry, 3 Zander Fagerson, 4 Sam Skinner, 5 Grant Gilchrist (c), 6 Rory Darge, 7 Hamish Watson, 8 Matt Fagerson.

Replacements: 16 George Turner, 17 Jamie Bhatti, 18 Javan Sebastian, 19 Scott Cummings, 20 Andy Christie, 21 Ali Price, 22 Ross Thompson, 23 Kyle Rowe.

Argentina: 15 Emiliano Boffelli; 14 Santiago Cordero, 13 Matias Orlando, 12 Jeronimo De La Fuente, 11 Juan Imhoff; 10 Santiago Carreras, 9 Gonzalo Bertranou; 1 Nahuel Tetaz Chaparro, 2 Julian Montoya (c), 3 Francisco Gomez Kodela, 4 Guido Petti, 5 Matias Alemanno, 6 Juan Martin Gonzalez, 7 Marcos Kremer, 8 Rodrigo Bruni.

Replacements:16 Agustin Creevy, 17 Mayco Vivas, 18 Joel Sclavi, 19 Lucas Paulos, 20 Facundo Isa, 21 Felipe Ezcurra, 22 Domingo Miotti, 23 Matias Moroni.

Odds

Argentina win - 8/15

Draw - 19/1

Scotland win - 17/10

Prediction

Scotland underwhelmed in the first Test and without talismans Finn Russell and Stuart Hogg in the backline, they look slightly short of attacking intent. A bounce-back victory is far from out of the question but we’ll back Los Pumas to clinch the series. Argentina 34-24 Scotland

