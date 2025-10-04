Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

South Africa are in control of their own destiny as they take on Argentina in London in the final round of the Rugby Championship.

After an entertaining win over the Pumas in Durban, the Springboks and their opposition have relocated to Twickenham’s Allianz Stadium for their last game of the campaign, one that serves, officially, as an Argentina home fixture.

The strength of the South African diaspora in London means that the world champions are likely to receive heavy backing as they attempt to defend their competition crown, with a win of any kind all but certain to be enough to secure the title given the superiority of their points difference over New Zealand.

Argentina are out of the title chase but have made such strides in the last couple of years and will hope to secure another significant victory.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Argentina vs South Africa?

Argentina vs South Africa is due to kick off at 2pm BST on Saturday 4 October at Allianz Stadium in Twickenham, London.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on Sky Sports Mix, with coverage on the channel from 1.50pm BST. A live stream will be available via Sky Go or NOW.

Team news

Felipe Contepomi freshens up the back five of the Pumas’ pack, with Guido Petti, Pedro Rubiolo and Santiago Grondona brought in. Geronimo Prisciantelli is given his first Test start, uniting with Simon Benitez Cruz in a new-look half-back partnership as Santiago Carreras shifts to full back.

Ox Nche’s return from injury is the sole change to the starting Springboks side that pulled away so impressively in Durban. The loosehead had been a late withdrawal from that game but is fit to feature here, while hooker Bongi Mbonambi, scrum half Grant Williams and centre Jesse Kriel come on to the bench.

Line-ups

Argentina XV: 1 Mayco Vivas, 2 Julian Montoya (capt.), 3 Joel Sclavi; 4 Guido Petti, 5 Pedro Rubiolo; 6 Pablo Matera, 7 Marcos Kremer, 8 Santiago Grondona; 9 Simon Benitez Cruz, 10 Geronimo Prisciantelli; 11 Juan Cruz Mallia, 12 Santiago Chocobares, 13 Justo Piccardo, 14 Bautista Delguy; 15 Santiago Carreras.

Replacements: 16 Ignacio Ruiz, 17 Boris Wegner, 18 Francisco Coria Marchetti, 19 Franco Molina, 20 Juan Martin Gonzalez, 21 Joaquin Oviedo; 22 Agustin Moyano, 23 Rodrigo Isgro.

South Africa XV: 1 Ox Nche, 2 Malcolm Marx, 3 Thomas du Toit; 4 Eben Etzebeth, 5 Ruan Nortje; 6 Siya Kolisi (capt.), 7 Pieter-Steph du Toit, 8 Jasper Wiese; 9 Cobus Reinach, 10 Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu; 11 Ethan Hooker, 12 Damian de Allende, 13 Canan Moodie, 14 Cheslin Kolbe; 15 Damian Willemse.

Replacements: 16 Bongi Mbonambi, 17 Jan-Hendrik Wessels, 18 Wilco Louw, 19 RG Snyman, 20 Kwagga Smith; 21 Grant Williams, 22 Manie Libbok, 23 Jesse Kriel.