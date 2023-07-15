(AFP via Getty Images)

Australia and Argentina will be desperate to put chastening losses behind them this morning when they do battle in Sydney in round two of the Rugby Championship.

The opening weekend could hardly have gone worse for both sides as the All Blacks demolished the Pumas 41-12 in Argentina and while Wallabies coach Eddie Jones had talked big pre-match about making history in South Africa, the Springboks obliterated them 43-12 on home turf. With only one more round of games following this weekend’s action, both teams’ chances of lifting the trophy is already slim but a loss would extinguish that hope completely.

Jones was hoping to make a statement in his first game back as Australia boss but instead, the scale of the challenge in front of him with the World Cup looming became stark. His countryman Michael Cheika, with whom he has a complicated history, faces similar questions in his role as Pumas head coach.

History favours the Wallabies in this fixture – since 1991, only four of the 30 fixtures contested have been won by Argentina and only one of those victories came in Australia (in 2018). However, the Pumas did win the most recent game between the sides handsomely – 48-17 in last year’s Rugby Championship – and also recorded a pair of draws in Australia back in 2020.

Follow all the live updates from the Rugby Championship below: