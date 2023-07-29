(Getty Images)

New Zealand can wrap up a third Rugby Championship title in succession with a victory over rivals Australia in Melbourne.

After a commanding win at Argentina and a 35-20 victory against South Africa, the All Blacks are hitting formidable form ahead of the Rugby World Cup.

Australia have not won the Bledisloe Cup in 20 years, but the extent of the rebuilding job facing Eddie Jones was underlined by their shock defeat to Argentina two weeks ago.

Now New Zealand have the chance to lay down a further marker ahead of their World Cup campaign as the All Blacks look to continue their winning run.

Follow live updates from Australia vs New Zealand in the final round of the Rugby Championship below