South Africa and Argentina meet at Ellis Park on the final weekend of the Rugby Championship as preparations continue ahead of the Rugby World Cup.

Both teams still have hopes of winning the title after thumping wins over Australia in the tournament, but defeats to the All Blacks means that New Zealand can wrap up the title should they beat the Wallabies earlier in the day.

The Springboks are looking to respond after they were brought back down to earth with a 35-20 loss to New Zealand in Auckland last time out, while Argentina are riding on a high after stunning Australia.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is South Africa vs Argentina?

The match will kick off at 16:05 pm BST on Saturday 29 July.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the Rugby Championship game live on Sky Sports Action, with coverage from 15:55 pm BST. Subscribers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app.

What is the team news?

South Africa have made nine changes to their side for their final Rugby Championship fixture against Argentina at Ellis Park on Saturday, including a first start of the season for hooker Malcolm Marx and the return of Kurt-Lee Arendse on the wing.

Willie Le Roux starts at fullback with Cheslin Kolbe and Arendse on the wings. Jesse Kriel takes over at outside centre alongside Damian de Allende, with Lukhanyo Am slipping to the bench as part of a 5-3 split between forwards and backs that is a move away from The Boks’ usual 6-2.

Manie Libbok is restored at flyhalf alongside number nine Grant Williams, who makes his first international start. Duane Vermeulen returns at number eight and will captain the side. He makes up the back row alongside Pieter-Steph du Toit and Marco van Staden.

The lock pairing will be old school friends Marvin Orie and Eben Etzebeth, with Marx to start at hooker and props Frans Malherbe and Steven Kitshoff either side of him.

Argentina will have a new look backline with the return of Santiago Chocobares at centre as coach Michael Cheika makes five changes.

Juan Cruz Mallia takes over at fullback from Emiliano Boffelli, who is also the regular goal-kicker, meaning those duties will likely fall to flyhalf Santiago Carreras.

Mateo Carreras switches wings to replace Rodrigo Isgro on the right side, while Juan Imhoff comes in on the left to make up the back three.

There is also a change at inside centre where Chocobares replaces Jeronimo de la Fuente for his first test since 2021, and Lautaro Bazan Velez comes in at scrumhalf for Gonzalo Bertranou.

The forward pack is largely the same, with the only change a first test start for Lucas Paulos in the place of the injured Matias Alemanno.

Confirmed line-ups

South Africa: 15-Willie le Roux, 14-Cheslin Kolbe, 13-Jesse Kriel, 12-Damian de Allende, 11-Kurt-Lee Arendse, 10-Manie Libbok, 9-Grant Williams, 8-Duane Vermeulen (captain), 7-Pieter-Steph du Toit, 6-Marco van Staden, 5-Marvin Orie, 4-Eben Etzebeth, 3-Frans Malherbe, 2-Malcolm Marx, 1-Steven Kitshoff

Replacements: 16-Bongi Mbonambi, 17-Trevor Nyakane, 18-Vincent Koch, 19-Kwagga Smith, 20-RG Snyman, 21-Faf de Klerk, 22-Lukhanyo Am, 23-Damian Willemse.

Argentina: 15-Juan Cruz Mallia, 14-Mateo Carreras, 13-Lucio Cinti, 12-Santiago Chocobares, 11-Juan Imhoff, 10-Santiago Carreras, 9-Lautaro Bazan Velez, 8-Juan Martin Gonzalez, 7-Santiago Grondona, 6-Pablo Matera, 5-Tomas Lavanini, 4-Lucas Paulos, 3-Francisco Gomez Kodela, 2-Julian Montoya (captain), 1-Thomas Gallo

Replacements: 16-Augustin Creevy, 17-Nahuel Tetaz Chaparro, 18-Eduardo Bello, 19-Lucas Paulos, 20-Rodrigo Bruni, 21-Lautaro Bazan Velez, 22-Nicolas Sanchez, 23-Matias Moroni.

Rugby Championship fixtures 2023