(Getty Images)

South Africa and Argentina meet at Ellis Park on the final weekend of the Rugby Championship as preparations continue ahead of the Rugby World Cup.

New Zealand’s thumping win against Australia earlier on Saturday means the All Blacks have retained the Rugby Championship title for a third successive year, but with a major tournament around the corner, there is still plenty to play for in the final match of this year’s series.

The Springboks are looking to respond after they were brought back down to earth with a 35-20 loss to New Zealand in Auckland last time out, while Michael Cheika’s Argentina are still riding on a high after stunning Australia in Sydney two weeks ago.

While the Wallabies showed improvement defensively against New Zealand earlier, they struggled to match the pace and power of the All Blacks, who appear to be hitting formidable form ahead of the Rugby World Cup.

Follow live updates from South Africa vs Argentina in the final round of the Rugby Championship below