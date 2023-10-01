Australia vs Portugal LIVE: Rugby World Cup latest score as Wallabies look to keep faint hopes alive
Portugal have enjoyed an impressive tournament and will hope to challenge the Wallabies
Australia will hope to put a disappointing tournament so far behind them as they take on Portugal in Pool C.
For the first time, the Wallabies are set to go out of the Rugby World Cup before the knockout rounds begin - if Fiji secure even a losing bonus point against Portugal next weekend, Eddie Jones’s side will be out.
Ahead of a crucial period for Australian rugby with a home tournament in four years’ time, the rebuilding begins now with a bonus point victory a must against a Portuguese side that have impressed mightily in France.
Having pushed Wales far closer than most expected, Patrice Lagisquet’s squad narrowly missed out on an historic victory against Georgia and will be confident that they can test their opponents in Saint-Etienne.
Could they even deepen the Wallabies‘ woe?
Australia 3-0 Portugal LIVE: 7 minutes
A little bit clumsy from Portugal but they have started to find their footing in this game, and they have pace in the back three.
Australia 3-0 Portugal LIVE: 5 minutes
Eddie Jones cutting an unmoved figure, having been subject to criticism from everywhere from the Australian fans.
It has been a blistering start for Australia, having 93 percent of the ball so far.
Australia 3-0 Portugal LIVE: 3 minutes
The Australian pack weight works in their favour and they have a penalty in the scrum.
Australia choose to kick for the points, with Ben Donaldson setting up the kick, and they have the first three points of the match.
Australia vs Portugal LIVE: Rugby World Cup latest
Australia have started this game at an intense pace, with a slim slim hope of qualifying still remaining they will want to do everything they can to reach the knockout stages.
Portugal kick the game off
Before kick-off there will be time for both national anthems, with the Portugal team singing their heart out.
The players are coming out of the tunnel onto the pitch.
Beforehand there were boos ringing around the stadium in Saint Etienne when a photo of Eddie Jones appeared on the big screen
Australia assistant coach Pierre-Henry Broncan believes the Wallabies’ inability to handle pressure is the cause of their likely early exit from the Rugby World Cup.
Australia will be knocked out of the tournament on Sunday if Fiji beat Georgia with a bonus point after following a defeat to the Pacific Islanders with a poor performance against Wales.
A pool stage exit would represent a major disappointment for a side it was thought might be reinvigorated under Eddie Jones, who returned for a second stint in charge after his sacking by England.
But having cast aside several senior players from his squad for the tournament, and suffered some rough injury luck once in France, Jones appears set to oversee a first ever Australian pool exit from a men’s World Cup.
Australia coach says Wallabies can’t handle pressure as Rugby World Cup exit looms
The Wallabies are set to exit the tournament in the pool stages for the first time
Georgia’s Nika Amashukeli will make history as one of the officials at the 2023 Rugby World Cup.
The 28-year-old makes his tournament debut and is the first referee from Georgia to officiate at the event.
He is the youngest whistler since Wayne Barnes in 2007 to be appointed to a men’s World Cup panel.
Amashukeli represented Georgia at junior level as a centre, but was forced to retire at the age of 20 after a series of concussions and other injuries.
He was recruited as a referee as part of a new programme to improve officiating standards in the country, developed in partnership with the Irish Rugby Football Union.
Australia vs Portugal referee: Who is Rugby World Cup official Nika Amashukeli?
The Georgian is one of the officials at the tournament
The Rugby World Cup is hotting up as teams seek to secure their places in the quarter-finals.
The top two nations from each of the four pools will progress to the last eight, with the quarter-finals to be played on Saturday 14 and Sunday 15 October in Marseille and Paris.
In the event of a two-way tie, the nation that won the encounter between the two teams will progress; in the event of a three-way tie, the nation that finishes with the best points difference will finish on top, followed by the team that won the fixture between the two remaining teams.
Teams receive four points for a win, with a bonus point available for scoring four tries or more. A losing bonus point is received if you finish within seven points of your opponents; a draw is worth two points.
The third spot in each pool is crucial, too – while this will not allow teams further involvement at this year’s World Cup, it will secure automatic qualification for the next tournament in Australia in 2027.
Rugby World Cup permutations: Which teams can qualify for quarter-finals?
The tournament will conclude with the final at the Stade de France on Saturday 28 October
