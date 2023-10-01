✕ Close Eddie Jones loses patience with reporters over constant questions about Japan job interview

Australia will hope to put a disappointing tournament so far behind them as they take on Portugal in Pool C.

For the first time, the Wallabies are set to go out of the Rugby World Cup before the knockout rounds begin - if Fiji secure even a losing bonus point against Portugal next weekend, Eddie Jones’s side will be out.

Ahead of a crucial period for Australian rugby with a home tournament in four years’ time, the rebuilding begins now with a bonus point victory a must against a Portuguese side that have impressed mightily in France.

Having pushed Wales far closer than most expected, Patrice Lagisquet’s squad narrowly missed out on an historic victory against Georgia and will be confident that they can test their opponents in Saint-Etienne.

Could they even deepen the Wallabies‘ woe?

