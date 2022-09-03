✕ Close Australia launch bid for 2027 Rugby World Cup

Australia coach Dave Rennie is asking for some consistency from his Wallabies, and he’s leading by example after naming the same starting 15 players for Saturday’s Rugby Championship test against South Africa who beat the Springboks in Adelaide last time out.

It’s the first time that Rennie has named the same starting side for a test match since he took over as Wallabies coach in November 2019 — 26 matches ago. He’s hoping it will enable Australia to win consecutive matches for the first time this year. “When you win people think it’s relief, and really my thoughts five minutes after the game are how do we win next week?” Rennie said. “All the preparation and thinking is going into what our weaknesses look like, how do we make sure that we create an edge after a win rather than being satisfied?”

The Springboks are looking for a first win over the Wallabies in Australia since 2013. Last week they besieged the home try line for lengthy periods, but Handre Pollard’s penalty was their only reward until Kwagga Smith scored two tries in the last five minutes.

