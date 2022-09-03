Australia vs South Africa LIVE: Rugby Championship score and updates as Wallabies face Springboks
Australia and South Africa meet again in Sydney after the hosts won in Adelaide last time out
Australia coach Dave Rennie is asking for some consistency from his Wallabies, and he’s leading by example after naming the same starting 15 players for Saturday’s Rugby Championship test against South Africa who beat the Springboks in Adelaide last time out.
It’s the first time that Rennie has named the same starting side for a test match since he took over as Wallabies coach in November 2019 — 26 matches ago. He’s hoping it will enable Australia to win consecutive matches for the first time this year. “When you win people think it’s relief, and really my thoughts five minutes after the game are how do we win next week?” Rennie said. “All the preparation and thinking is going into what our weaknesses look like, how do we make sure that we create an edge after a win rather than being satisfied?”
The Springboks are looking for a first win over the Wallabies in Australia since 2013. Last week they besieged the home try line for lengthy periods, but Handre Pollard’s penalty was their only reward until Kwagga Smith scored two tries in the last five minutes.
Follow the score and latest updates from the Rugby Championship below.
Australia 0-7 South Africa, 12 minutes
Philip is Australia’s lineout caller but the set-piece functions well for the home side despite the lock’s absence. But the ruck that follows looks rather less pretty, Fraser McReight losing his feet.
Handbags! Nic White (obviously) appears to be the instigator, hiding the ball from the South Africans and then tossing it away. Ben O’Keeffe has a chat with both captains after a brief fracas, insisting that he will tolerate no further escalation.
TRY! Australia 0-7 SOUTH AFRICA (Damian de Allende try, 9 minutes)
Brilliant offload from Eben Etzebeth and Damian de Allende crosses!
The pressure tells, as it always seemed likely to with South Africa off to such a hot start. Etzebeth is stood up as he tries to carry for the line but has the presence of mind to pivot and dump off to De Allende, who finds a path of lesser resistance to slam the ball down beneath the posts.
And a yellow card, too! Matt Philip will pay for tackling Hendrikse after that quick tap and he’s off for ten minutes in the sin bin. Australia seven behind and down to 14 players.
Australia 0-0 South Africa, 8 minutes
For a second time, a demolition job from Rory Arnold and co., forcing the maul to implode. But South Africa are granted a penalty advantage with Australia deemed to have infringed again.
Damian Willemse nearly busts free! The fly-half looks a real danger.
And here’s his half-back partner! Jaden Hendrikse taken from an offside position after quick tapping...
Australia 0-0 South Africa, 6 minutes
This is a sustained spell of pressure from South Africa to begin the game in earnest. Australia can only clear to the fringes of their own red area and Malcolm Marx’s maul drill is much better set. Marx hurries away and into Nic White as Australia are penalised.
Matt Philip picked out for an infringement in the final throes of that maul - South Africa head to the corner to see what more damage their drive might cause.
Australia 0-0 South Africa, 5 minutes
Moodie is up after a Le Roux kick with grander amplitude, but Reece Hodge takes in commanding fashion.
But Jasper Wiese spots a loose ball and is on to it! Off the rhinoceros-like number eight stomps, lowering the horn to make five metres through contact. Cross-kick for Makazole Mapimpi...into touch! Another sharp kick play, and more space apparent, but not quite finding South African hands.
Australia 0-0 South Africa, 3 minutes
Malcolm Marx finds Lood de Jager in the middle, but Rory Arnold wrecks any thought of a maul, planting his enormous frame right at the centre of the Wallabies’ counter-shove.
South Africa are forced to their backs, but a wayward pull-back pass from Steven Kitshoff sends them retreating out of the 22.
Nearly! Deft clip over the top from Willie le Roux and debutant Canan Moodie is so close to getting on to it, perhaps a sly tug back just as he tries to gather preventing a clean catch of the bouncing ball. An early display of his explosive speed, though.
Australia 0-0 South Africa, 2 minutes
More productive ruck work from the South Africans, disrupting Nic White, who is being booed by the scattered Sprinboks fans in attendance.
Australia are caught offside in midfield after Willie le Roux takes a high kick. Damian Willemse will kick towards the left corner...South Africa’s lineout just inside the Australian 22.
Australia 0-0 South Africa, 1 minute
An early touch for Damian Willemse, boots flashing as he puts on some footwork to evade the first tackler. Jaden Hendrikse’s first box kick is good, contestable about 30 metres upfield, and South Africa counter-ruck and hack further on.
Ready for kick-off...
Australia will kick things off. Ben O’Keeffe, of New Zealand, is the referee, with compatriot Brendon Pickerill in the TMO truck.
Nic White has the ball, and there’s the peep of the whistle! Off we go!
Anthems
The rain looks to be coming down pretty steadily in Sydney, moistening the surface and the tops of the South African squad’s heads. The crowd appears well lubricated, too, falling respectfully silent for the first notes of the South African national anthem. Siya Kolisi looks to the heavens for the final line.
Taniela Tupou clutches the hands of Pete Samu and Rob Leota either side of him as he sings “Advance Australia Fair”. Nic White is in fine voice, moustache bouncing up and down as he enunciates each and every note. The suggestion is that the design of this stadium amplifies the atmosphere.
