Tom Wright of the Wallabies offloads in the tackle (Getty Images)

The third round of the Rugby Championship takes place today and the first fixture sees Australia square off against South Africa in Adelaide. So far in the tournament, both teams have won one match and lost the other in what is shaping up to be the tightest championship in years.

The Springboks suffered travel inconvenience this week as a delayed fight to Australia saw them arrive later than planned but coach Jacques Nienaber said: “The players rested well on the plane, and everyone is excited to be in Australia and looking forward to our two Tests against the Wallabies. I must commend our operational staff for the swift manner in which they dealt with the cancellation of our original flight and for making things as simple as possible for the team to hop onto the next available flight.”

During the build-up to this Test, there was also talk of former New Zealand star Tawera Kerr-Barlow switching allegiances to the Wallabies. Scrum-half Kerr-Barlow is eligible after World Rugby changed rules around international representation - having been born in Melbourne and having not played for the All Blacks since 2017.

Follow all the action from the Test between the Wallabies and the Springboks with our live blog below: