Liveupdated1661579437

Australia vs South Africa LIVE: Rugby Championship score after Fraser McReight’s early try

The Wallabies and Springboks meet in Adelaide looking to bounce back from defeats last time out

Harry Latham-Coyle
Saturday 27 August 2022 06:50
<p>Tom Wright of the Wallabies offloads in the tackle</p>

Tom Wright of the Wallabies offloads in the tackle

(Getty Images)

The third round of the Rugby Championship takes place today and the first fixture sees Australia square off against South Africa in Adelaide. So far in the tournament, both teams have won one match and lost the other in what is shaping up to be the tightest championship in years.

The Springboks suffered travel inconvenience this week as a delayed fight to Australia saw them arrive later than planned but coach Jacques Nienaber said: “The players rested well on the plane, and everyone is excited to be in Australia and looking forward to our two Tests against the Wallabies. I must commend our operational staff for the swift manner in which they dealt with the cancellation of our original flight and for making things as simple as possible for the team to hop onto the next available flight.”

During the build-up to this Test, there was also talk of former New Zealand star Tawera Kerr-Barlow switching allegiances to the Wallabies. Scrum-half Kerr-Barlow is eligible after World Rugby changed rules around international representation - having been born in Melbourne and having not played for the All Blacks since 2017.

Follow all the action from the Test between the Wallabies and the Springboks with our live blog below:

1661579437

Australia 10-0 South Africa, 10 minutes

A lineout move designed to get Rob Valetini on the charge around the corner doesn’t quite click, the big number eight doing well to scoop off his shoelaces after Fraser McReight’s toss had hit the floor. Better defence from South Africa, though, holding up the forward carriers. Duane Vermeulen gets his enormous biceps around the ball and shears it free - the Springboks clear.

Harry Latham-Coyle27 August 2022 06:50
1661579342

Australia 10-0 South Africa, 8 minutes

Marika Koroibete is charged up - he gives Duane Vermeulen a mighty wallop as he hares after a well-weighted box kick from Nic White, and is soon back on his feet contesting the ruck. Another penalty to Australia and back into the South African 22.

Harry Latham-Coyle27 August 2022 06:49
1661579250

PENALTY! AUSTRALIA 10-0 South Africa (Noah Lolesio penalty, 7 minutes)

Another simple kick for Lolesio to further reward this promising start from Australia.

Harry Latham-Coyle27 August 2022 06:47
1661579195

Australia 7-0 South Africa, 6 minutes

Eek! A nervous look at the referee from Lood de Jager as he bounces off Hunter Paisami, the centre somehow staying on his feet with what looks a high shot.

Yep, a penalty, but the officials are satisfied it requiers no further sanction. James Slipper points at the sticks and will give Noah Lolesio a chance to extend the lead from just right of centre.

Harry Latham-Coyle27 August 2022 06:46
1661579124

Australia 7-0 South Africa, 4 minutes

Australia are right on it. Len Ikitau slithers through a hole to grant a simpler clearance from just outside the 22, and as South Africa look to play to the right a grubber from Damian Willemse is blocked back into their own territory, with Marika Koroibete charging through to make a firm hit on Warrick Gelant and win Australia the ball.

South Africa spread well, and a poke in behind is grounded by Handre Pollard. Goalline drop out.

Harry Latham-Coyle27 August 2022 06:45
1661578932

TRY! AUSTRALIA 7-0 South Africa (Fraser McReight try, 2 minutes)

And Fraser McReight crashes over! Australia said they wanted a fast start and they could have hardly begun any better, White hitting his runners superbly and not allowing the South African defence to reset.

Allan Alaalatoa takes at the line and rather niftily shifts on, drawing two and opening a half-hole for a burrowing McReight to put Australia ahead inside a minute and a half. Noah Lolesio knocks through the extra two - what a start for the hosts!

Harry Latham-Coyle27 August 2022 06:42
1661578907

Australia 0-0 South Africa, 1 minute

Lovely start from Australia. A deft dumy from Tom Wrigh allows him to get his arms free and send Rob Valetini cantering on up the right touchline, and the pressure builds as Nic White provides sharp service back infield...

Harry Latham-Coyle27 August 2022 06:41
1661578843

Kick off!

Paul Williams of New Zealand is the man with the whistle, with compatriot Brendon Pickerill ready to assist as the TMO.

Nic White will kick things off...and Australia immediately regain possession on the edge of South Africa’s 22.

Harry Latham-Coyle27 August 2022 06:40
1661578782

Advance Australia Fair

And South Australian tenor Mark Oates delivers a fine rendition of the Australian anthem.

Harry Latham-Coyle27 August 2022 06:39
1661578683

South African national anthem

Sumari Botha, an Australian-based singer but the second cousin of the late, great South African scrum-half Joost van der Westhuizen, sings the South African national anthem, the Springboks players joining in arms and helped out by a healthy travelling or expatriate contingent of away fans.

Harry Latham-Coyle27 August 2022 06:38

