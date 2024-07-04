Is Australia v Wales on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch first Test

Support truly

Wales and Australia meet with each in need of a victory at the start of a two-Test series.

A disastrous Six Nations campaign continued a difficult year for Welsh Rugby, with Warren Gatland’s side securing a wooden spoon.

Injuries and retirements mean Gatland’s touring party is weaker than he’d like as he seeks to end a 55-year wait for a Welsh win over the Wallabies on Australian soil.

The hosts, meanwhile, are set to play their first match under Joe Schmidt after the ex-Ireland boss and All Blacks assistant replaced Eddie Jones at the end of a woeful World Cup last year.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Australia vs Wales?

The first Test is set to kick off at 10.45am BST on Saturday 6 July at Allianz Stadium in Sydney.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on Sky Sports Action, with coverage on the channel from 10.30am BST. Subscribers can stream the encounter via Sky Go.

If you’re not a Sky customer, you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

Team news

Joe Schmidt selects a new-look Wallabies side skippered for the first time by flanker Liam Wright. His 23 features seven uncapped players and just six survivors from the 40-6 defeat to Wales at the World Cup. Centre Josh Flook and lock Jeremy Williams will make their debuts in the starting line-up, with prop Isaac Kailea, lock Angus Blyth, loose forward Charlie Cale, wing Dylan Pietsch and fly half Tom Lynagh —the 21-year-old son of Wallabies great Michael — the newbies on an inexperienced bench.

Gloucester wing Josh Hathaway is the eye-catching inclusion in the Welsh starting side as Warren Gatland wastes no time capping a player who represented both Wales and England at youth level. Cardiff’s Ben Thomas is handed the starting fly half’s shirt despite playing most of his rugby at inside centre domestically, with club colleagues Ellis Bevan and Mason Grady backed at nine and 12 respectively. Bath prop Archie Griffin will make his first Test start.

Line-ups

Australia XV: 1 James Slipper, 2 Matt Faessler, 3 Taniela Tupou; 4 Jeremy Williams, 5 Lukhan Salakaia-Loto; 6 Liam Wright (capt.), 7 Fraser McReight, 8 Rob Valetini; 9 Jake Gordon, 10 Noah Lolesio; 11 Filipo Daugunu, 12 Hunter Paisami, 13 Josh Flook, 14 Andrew Kellaway; 15 Tom Wright.

Replacements: 16 Billy Pollard, 17 Isaac Kailea, 18 Allan Alaalatoa, 19 Angus Blyth, 20 Charlie Cale, 21 Tate McDermott, 22 Tom Lynagh, 23 Dylan Pietsch.

Wales XV: 1 Gareth Thomas, 2 Dewi Lake (capt.), 3 Archie Griffin; 4 Christ Tshiunza, 5 Dafydd Jenkins; 6 Taine Plumtree, 7 Tommy Reffell, 8 Aaron Wainwright; 9 Ellis Bevan, 10 Ben Thomas; 11 Rio Dyer, 12 Mason Grady, 13 Owen Watkin, 14 Josh Hathaway; 15 Liam Williams.

Replacements: 16 Evan Lloyd, 17 Kemsley Mathias, 18 Harri O’Connor, 19 Cory Hill, 20 James Botham; 21 Kieran Hardy, 22 Sam Costelow, 23 Nick Tompkins.

Odds

Australia win 2/11

Draw 35/1

Wales win 5/1

Prediction

Australia 25-18 Wales

