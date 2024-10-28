Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



The top nations in the rugby world will all be in action as a hectic programme of November Tests gets underway across Europe.

The Autumn Nations Series returns a year after a captivating World Cup with the Southern Hemisphere giants again travelling north to test themselves against the Six Nations’ constituent unions.

South Africa arrive as both world champions and, for the first time since 2019, Rugby Championship winners, with the Springboks dominant against New Zealand, Australia and Argentina.

They take on England, Wales and Scotland this November, while Ireland will be out for a measure of World Cup revenge against the All Blacks.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is the Autumn Nations Series?

The Autumn Nations series takes place across the five weekends in November as part of a loaded programme of men’s international rugby in Europe and elsewhere.

How can I watch it?

TNT Sports have the rights to the series for the first time in the United Kingdom, taking over from Amazon and supplementing the broadcaster’s coverage of England’s Premiership and Premiership Women’s Rugby (PWR). Every match will be live on TNT’s channels, and streamed via discovery+.

Fixtures (all times GMT)

Week One

Saturday 2 November

3.10pm England vs New Zealand (Allianz Stadium, Twickenham)

5.40pm Scotland vs Fiji (Murrayfield, Edinburgh)

Week Two

Friday 8 November

8.10pm Ireland vs New Zealand (Aviva Stadium, Dublin)

Saturday 9 November

3.10pm England vs Australia (Allianz Stadium, Twickenham)

5.40pm Italy vs Argentina (Stadio Friuli, Udine)

8.10pm France vs Japan (Stade de France, Paris)

Sunday 10 November

1.40pm Wales vs Fiji (Principality Stadium, Cardiff)

4.10pm Scotland vs South Africa (Murrayfield, Edinburgh)

Week Three

Friday 15 November

8.10pm Ireland vs Argentina (Aviva Stadium, Dublin)

Saturday 16 November

3.10pm Scotland vs Portugal (Murrayfield, Edinburgh)

5.40pm England vs South Africa (Allianz Stadium, Twickenham)

8.10pm France vs New Zealand (Stade de France, Paris)

Sunday 17 November

1.40pm Italy vs Georgia (Stasdio Luigi Ferraris, Genoa)

4.10pm Wales vs Australia (Principality Stadium, Cardiff)

Week Four

Friday 22 November

8.10pm France vs Argentina (Stade de France, Paris)

Saturday 23 November

3.10pm Ireland vs Fiji (Aviva Stadium, Dublin)

5.40pm Wales vs South Africa (Principality Stadium, Cardiff)

8.10pm Italy vs New Zealand (Allianz Stadium, Turin)

Sunday 24 November

1.40pm Scotland vs Australia (Murrayfield, Edinburgh)

4.10pm England vs Japan (Allianz Stadium, Twickenham)

Week Five

Saturday 30 November

3.10pm Ireland vs Australia (Aviva Stadium, Dublin)

