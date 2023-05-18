Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

England flanker Ben Curry is doubtful for this year’s Rugby World Cup after Sale Sharks said he will undergo surgery on a hamstring tendon injury.

Curry picked up the injury in Sale’s 21-13 Gallagher Premiership semi-final win over Leicester Tigers on Sunday and will miss the final against Saracens at Twickenham next Saturday, the club said.

“Gutted that my season is over like this but looking forward to supporting the lads over the next two weeks,” Curry, who has five caps for England, said on Instagram.

Neither the club nor Curry mentioned a date for his return, though The Times reported he is likely to be out for at least four months.

Sale have confirmed that both Curry and fellow back row Dan du Preez would miss the Premiership final and reguire surgery.

“Both players will require surgery ahead of the new season and will be seeing specialists this week,” the club said in a statement.

“Ben and Dan have put in huge shifts this season to get us to Twickers and we can’t thank them enough.”

The 24-year-old made his England debut against the USA in 2021, before returning to Steve Borthwick’s squad for this year’s Six Nations.

He started the opening game of the championship against Scotland and featured from the bench against Wales, France and Ireland.

His identical twin Tom also plays for England and started in the 2019 World Cup final, where they lost to South Africa.

England, 2003 World Cup winners, begin their campaign in France on 9 September against Argentina in Marseille.

Their other Pool D opponents are Japan, Samoa and Chile.

Reuters