Brian Moore steps down from BBC’s men’s Six Nations commentary

Former England hooker Brian Moore will commentate on his last men’s Six Nations match this weekend after two decades in the job.

Moore will call the Calcutta Cup clash between Scotland and England, the fixture where he begun his broadcasting career.

Synonymous for his partnership with Eddie Butler, the pair will combine one last time in the opener this weekend.

While Moore is not finished covering the sport entirely, he will switch focus to women’s Six Nations coverage.

And despite the revamp, which will also see Jeremy Guscott moved on, Moore said it had been a “privilege” to work on the sport.

He wrote: “My England career began with a Calcutta Cup, and my BBC co-comms career on the Men’s 6 Nations will end on Saturday with another. Thank you to all at BBC Sport, especially my mate, Eddie Butler. It’s been a privilege to work on some unforgettable sporting occasions.

“I’m pleased to say I will be working on the Women’s 6 Nations coverage. My commitment to women’s rugby goes back as far as 1991, helping the England forwards. Women’s rugby is the key to sustaining all rugby long term, and I’m proud to still be involved.”

BBC Six Nations team

Presenters: Gabby Logan, Ugo Monye

Punditry and co-commentary: Martin Johnson, Sam Warburton, John Barclay and Jonathan Davies, Chris Paterson, Brian Moore, Andy Nicol and Dylan Hartley

Commentators: Eddie Butler, Andrew Cotter and Sara Orchard