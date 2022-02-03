Brian Moore steps down from BBC’s men’s Six Nations commentary
The former England hooker will now switch focus to the women’s Six Nations after calling the Calcutta Cup this weekend
Former England hooker Brian Moore will commentate on his last men’s Six Nations match this weekend after two decades in the job.
Moore will call the Calcutta Cup clash between Scotland and England, the fixture where he begun his broadcasting career.
Synonymous for his partnership with Eddie Butler, the pair will combine one last time in the opener this weekend.
While Moore is not finished covering the sport entirely, he will switch focus to women’s Six Nations coverage.
And despite the revamp, which will also see Jeremy Guscott moved on, Moore said it had been a “privilege” to work on the sport.
He wrote: “My England career began with a Calcutta Cup, and my BBC co-comms career on the Men’s 6 Nations will end on Saturday with another. Thank you to all at BBC Sport, especially my mate, Eddie Butler. It’s been a privilege to work on some unforgettable sporting occasions.
“I’m pleased to say I will be working on the Women’s 6 Nations coverage. My commitment to women’s rugby goes back as far as 1991, helping the England forwards. Women’s rugby is the key to sustaining all rugby long term, and I’m proud to still be involved.”
BBC Six Nations team
Presenters: Gabby Logan, Ugo Monye
Punditry and co-commentary: Martin Johnson, Sam Warburton, John Barclay and Jonathan Davies, Chris Paterson, Brian Moore, Andy Nicol and Dylan Hartley
Commentators: Eddie Butler, Andrew Cotter and Sara Orchard
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies