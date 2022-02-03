Brian Moore steps down from BBC’s men’s Six Nations commentary

The former England hooker will now switch focus to the women’s Six Nations after calling the Calcutta Cup this weekend

Jack Rathborn
Thursday 03 February 2022 12:10
Comments
Welsh rugby players arrive at team camp for Six Nations training

Former England hooker Brian Moore will commentate on his last men’s Six Nations match this weekend after two decades in the job.

Moore will call the Calcutta Cup clash between Scotland and England, the fixture where he begun his broadcasting career.

Synonymous for his partnership with Eddie Butler, the pair will combine one last time in the opener this weekend.

While Moore is not finished covering the sport entirely, he will switch focus to women’s Six Nations coverage.

And despite the revamp, which will also see Jeremy Guscott moved on, Moore said it had been a “privilege” to work on the sport.

Recommended

He wrote: “My England career began with a Calcutta Cup, and my BBC co-comms career on the Men’s 6 Nations will end on Saturday with another. Thank you to all at BBC Sport, especially my mate, Eddie Butler. It’s been a privilege to work on some unforgettable sporting occasions.

“I’m pleased to say I will be working on the Women’s 6 Nations coverage. My commitment to women’s rugby goes back as far as 1991, helping the England forwards. Women’s rugby is the key to sustaining all rugby long term, and I’m proud to still be involved.”

BBC Six Nations team

Presenters: Gabby Logan, Ugo Monye

Punditry and co-commentary: Martin Johnson, Sam Warburton, John Barclay and Jonathan Davies, Chris Paterson, Brian Moore, Andy Nicol and Dylan Hartley

Commentators: Eddie Butler, Andrew Cotter and Sara Orchard

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in