British and Irish Lions appoint Andy Farrell as head coach for Australia tour

The Ireland coach will lead the Lions down under in 2025.

Duncan Bech
Thursday 11 January 2024 11:37
Andy Farrell will lead the British and Irish Lions in Australia (Brian Lawless/PA)
Andy Farrell will lead the British and Irish Lions in Australia (Brian Lawless/PA)
(PA Wire)

Andy Farrell has been confirmed as the British and Irish Lions head coach for their 2025 tour to Australia.

Farrell will lead the Lions for the first time after serving as an assistant under Warren Gatland for the 2013 and 2017 visits to Australia and New Zealand respectively.

“It is a tremendous honour and a privilege to be named head coach of the British and Irish Lions,” the 48-year-old Englishman said.

“There is a wealth of talent across Britain and Ireland, and I am looking forward to building a team that can deliver the ultimate goal of success in Australia.”

