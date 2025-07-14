Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

British and Irish Lions call up Scottish trio as cover as Wallabies series looms

The Lions’ squad has swelled to 44 players with the latest additions.

Pa Sport Staff
Monday 14 July 2025 05:05 BST
Comments
Rory Sutherland played for the British and Irish Lions in 2021
Rory Sutherland played for the British and Irish Lions in 2021 (PA Archive)

The British and Irish Lions have called up Scotland trio Rory Sutherland, Ewan Ashman and Darcy Graham ahead of their series against Australia.

The Lions’ squad has swelled to 44 players with the latest additions, who are being brought in to provide cover that will prevent key Test personnel from backing up in next Tuesday’s match against a First Nations & Pasifika XV.

The eighth match on tour takes place before the second Test against the Wallabies in Melbourne on 26 July.

Prop Sutherland, hooker Ewan Ashman and wing Darcy Graham have all been summoned from Scotland’s tour of New Zealand.

Graham will link up with the Lions in Brisbane on Monday while Sutherland and Ashman will arrive in Melbourne on Sunday with Scotland facing Samoa in Auckland the previous day. The Lions are sweating over the fitness of fellow Scot Blair Kinghorn, with the full-back a doubt for the first Test after suffering an injury against the Brumbies last week.

Sutherland made two Test appearances for the Lions in South Africa four years ago.

Head coach Andy Farrell named a 38-man squad in May but since arriving in Australia full-back Jamie Osborne, hooker Jamie George and prop Tom Clarkson have been added.

PA

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in