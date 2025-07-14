British and Irish Lions call up Scottish trio as cover as Wallabies series looms
The Lions’ squad has swelled to 44 players with the latest additions.
The British and Irish Lions have called up Scotland trio Rory Sutherland, Ewan Ashman and Darcy Graham ahead of their series against Australia.
The Lions’ squad has swelled to 44 players with the latest additions, who are being brought in to provide cover that will prevent key Test personnel from backing up in next Tuesday’s match against a First Nations & Pasifika XV.
The eighth match on tour takes place before the second Test against the Wallabies in Melbourne on 26 July.
Prop Sutherland, hooker Ewan Ashman and wing Darcy Graham have all been summoned from Scotland’s tour of New Zealand.
Graham will link up with the Lions in Brisbane on Monday while Sutherland and Ashman will arrive in Melbourne on Sunday with Scotland facing Samoa in Auckland the previous day. The Lions are sweating over the fitness of fellow Scot Blair Kinghorn, with the full-back a doubt for the first Test after suffering an injury against the Brumbies last week.
Sutherland made two Test appearances for the Lions in South Africa four years ago.
Head coach Andy Farrell named a 38-man squad in May but since arriving in Australia full-back Jamie Osborne, hooker Jamie George and prop Tom Clarkson have been added.
PA
