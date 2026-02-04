Caelan Doris wary of returning Antoine Dupont despite forgiveness over Dublin injury

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ireland captain Caelan Doris is wary of the threat returning France skipper Antoine Dupont will pose to him and his side’s Six Nations hopes ahead of Thursday evening’s curtain-raiser in Paris.

Dupont has not made an international appearance in 11 months after rupturing his ACL in France’s 42-27 win in Dublin in March last year, but will make his comeback against the same opposition in a huge boost for Les Bleus.

Doris, who will hope to cause something of an upset against the reigning Six Nations champions and strong favourites, is under no illusions what damage Dupont, widely-regarded as the world's best player, can cause.

"He's done me several times," Doris said.

"I've described him before as one of those little fish you try and touch and they dart away from you, and it's true.

"He's the heartbeat to their attack and it's going to be a big challenge for us."

Dupont was hurt during a ruck clearout when Ireland's Tadhg Beirne fell on his right leg after being pushed by team-mate Andrew Porter, prompting strong criticism of the pair from France head coach Fabien Galthie.

He returned to club action with Toulouse in late November but against Ireland, Dupont is not out for revenge and says he bears no grudges over the setback that has kept him sidelined for nine months.

"Physically I feel very well," said the 29-year-old.

"As I said from the beginning of my comeback, I found very good sensations so I am happy to have been able to have several games before the opening of the Six Nations.

"For last year, I think it's an accident. Both players sent me messages on Instagram after the game and I said, 'No worries, I know that it was an accident, it happens sometimes', so I don't think it was voluntary (deliberate)."

open image in gallery Antoine Dupont suffered an ACL injury in Ireland last year (Niall Carson/PA) ( PA Wire )

Ireland are back in the French capital for the first time since suffering an agonising 28-24 quarter-final defeat to New Zealand at the 2023 World Cup in former captain Sexton's final match before retirement.

Andy Farrell's side claimed successive Six Nations titles in 2023 and 2024 but will run out at a partisan Stade de France as underdogs after being dethroned by the pre-tournament favourites last year.

Doris said Ireland are determined to "embrace the hostility" as they seek to cause an upset.

Asked if he felt there was enough talent in the team to do so, the 27-year-old replied: "I do, yeah. I'm massively excited about the game. We've trained well. I think we're in a good spot.

"It's pretty much the pinnacle of the game really. We've had some fond memories here in the past through the World Cup and some not so good ones as well.

"But what's been consistent throughout has been an unbelievable atmosphere.

"I really do think there's an appetite to embrace the hostility or whatever comes our way. It's going to be a special spectacle."

Additional reporting from PA