Dan Biggar suffers concerning shoulder injury in potential World Cup blow

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Wales fly-half Dan Biggar was forced off with a shoulder injury just 12 minutes into the team’s World Cup clash with Australia, with Warren Gatland now facing a nervous wait to see if the 33-year-old will be able to play again this tournament.

Biggar, who is retiring from international rugby after the World Cup, appeared to suffer the injury just eight minutes into the Pool C clash in Lyon and had to be removed despite efforts to play on through the pain.

The influential No 10 was seen clutching his shoulder as he was replaced, after receiving treatment on the field. Biggar had converted Gareth Davies’ early try against the Wallabies before he was replaced by Gareth Anscombe.

Follow LIVE: Wales face Australia in Rugby World Cup clash

Wales will conclude their group-stage campaign against Georgia on October 7 and will not play next weekend, which gives Biggar more time to recover from the injury before a possible quarter-final if scans reveal it is a significant one.

Wales will reach the last-eight if they defeat Australia, following victories over Fiji and Portugal earlier in the tournament.

Biggar’s replacement Anscombe missed his first kick at goal in the heavyweight World Cup clash, but the 32-year-old then found his range to kick Wales into a half-time lead.