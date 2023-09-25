Wales issue Dan Biggar update after concerning injury against Australia

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Wales fly-half Dan Biggar is set to be fit for the World Cup quarter-finals after Warren Gatland confirmed that the 33-year-old did not suffer a significant injury against Australia.

Biggar, who is retiring from international rugby after the World Cup, was forced off just eight minutes into the Pool C clash in Lyon and had to be removed despite efforts to play on through the pain.

The influential No 10 was seen clutching his upper chest area as he was replaced, after receiving treatment on the field. Biggar had converted Gareth Davies’ early try against the Wallabies before he was replaced by Gareth Anscombe.

But after the record 40-6 win over Australia, which confirmed Wales’ progress to the quarter-finals, Gatland confirmed that Biggar had stretched his pec and was therefore only a doubt for their final Pool C match against Georgia in two weeks’ time.

Wales do not play this weekend and conclude their group-stage campaign against Georgia on October 7, with Biggar then set to return for the quarter-finals the following week.

On Biggar, Gatland said: “Dan has stretched his pec. I haven’t spoken to the medics, but I spoke to Dan and they are saying it is probably a couple of weeks.

“We have got 13 days’ break before we take on Georgia, so that potentially rules him out of that match, just to recover. It’s not a significant injury, just a pec strain.”

Dan Biggar was forced off against Australia (Getty Images)

Anscombe, who landed six penalties, a drop-goal and conversion after going on for Biggar in the 12th minute, said: “We talked a lot this week about family and the people we care about.

“We talk about the red wall, and to concede only six points against Australia is just remarkable.

“Dan Biggar means so much to this team, and I knew I had to just come on and do my role, and that was all I was focused on.

“The boys were really calm and we got off to a really good start. Our boys up-front were outstanding, they dominated the set-piece and I was just able to keep rolling forward.”