Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated1667737209

England vs Argentina LIVE rugby: Latest build-up and updates from autumn international

Eddie Jones’ side kick off their autumn schedule at Twickenham against the Pumas

Luke Baker
Sunday 06 November 2022 12:20
Comments
(Getty Images)

Follow live updates as England kick off a testing month of rugby with their opening autumn international fixture against Argentina at Twickenham this afternoon.

England have entered their final 12 months under Eddie Jones and they will step up their World Cup preparations with further matches against Japan, New Zealand and South Africa, as today’s clash against the Pumas also acts as a dress rehearsal for next year’s group phase.

Owen Farrell has reclaimed the captaincy and will lead out his country for the first time since facing Australia a year ago. Farrell lines up at inside centre, alongside fly-half Marcus Smith and the destructive Manu Tuilagi in a new-look midfield line-up. It is the first time Jones has been able to select his preferred trio due to fitness and availability.

The return to international rugby comes after a difficult spell for the domestic club game and the financial crisis that has hit both Wasps and Worcester. “We’re looking forward to a great game of rugby at a full Twickenham against a very good Argentina side,” Jones said. “It’s been a tough time for rugby lately and we hope that these autumn games show just what a special game it is.”

Follow all the action as England host Argentina with our blog:

Recommended

1667737209

Is England vs Argentina on TV today? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch autumn international

England kick off their Autumn Nations Series campaign against Argentina at Twickenham this afternoon with Owen Farrell starting alongside Marcus Smith and Manu Tuilagi in a new-look midfield.

Farrell captains the side for the first time in a year after clearing return-to-play concussion protocols and for the first time Jones has his preferred midfield fit and available for selection.

England face Argentina, Japan, New Zealand and South Africa in a tough autumn schedule as Jones begins his final 12 months in charge before the World Cup next year.

“We’re looking forward to a great game of rugby at a full Twickenham Stadium against a very good Argentina side,” Jones said. “It’s been a tough time for rugby lately and we hope that these autumn games show just what a special game it is.”

Here’s everything you need to know:

Is England vs Argentina on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch

Everything you need to know ahead of England’s Autumn Nations Series opener

Luke Baker6 November 2022 12:20
1667736429

England vs Argentina - weather

Rain-soaked would be the phrase I’d use to describe Twickenham currently. It’s been absolutely hammering it down all morning.

The sort of weather you love playing rugby in as a kid - slick, muddy, soft ground. It won’t necessarily be conducive to expansive, free-flowing rugby today though.

Could be a lot of kicking and ‘stick it up your jumper’ rugby this afternoon - we shall see.

Luke Baker6 November 2022 12:07
1667735709

England vs Argentina

Welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of the weekend’s final autumn international as England kick off a testing month of rugby with their opening fixture against Argentina at Twickenham.

England have entered their final 12 months under Eddie Jones and they will step up their World Cup preparations with further matches against Japan, New Zealand and South Africa, as today’s clash against the Pumas also acts as a dress rehearsal for next year’s group phase.

Owen Farrell has reclaimed the captaincy and will lead out his country for the first time since facing Australia a year ago. Farrell lines up at inside centre, alongside fly-half Marcus Smith and the destructive Manu Tuilagi in a new-look midfield line-up. It is the first time Jones has been able to select his preferred trio due to fitness and availability.

Stick with us for complete live coverage of the fascinating clash at a rain-soaked Rugby HQ.

Luke Baker6 November 2022 11:55

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in