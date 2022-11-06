(Getty Images)

Follow live updates as England kick off a testing month of rugby with their opening autumn international fixture against Argentina at Twickenham this afternoon.

England have entered their final 12 months under Eddie Jones and they will step up their World Cup preparations with further matches against Japan, New Zealand and South Africa, as today’s clash against the Pumas also acts as a dress rehearsal for next year’s group phase.

Owen Farrell has reclaimed the captaincy and will lead out his country for the first time since facing Australia a year ago. Farrell lines up at inside centre, alongside fly-half Marcus Smith and the destructive Manu Tuilagi in a new-look midfield line-up. It is the first time Jones has been able to select his preferred trio due to fitness and availability.

The return to international rugby comes after a difficult spell for the domestic club game and the financial crisis that has hit both Wasps and Worcester. “We’re looking forward to a great game of rugby at a full Twickenham against a very good Argentina side,” Jones said. “It’s been a tough time for rugby lately and we hope that these autumn games show just what a special game it is.”

Follow all the action as England host Argentina with our blog: