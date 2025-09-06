Samoa dance on the pitch with England after Women's Rugby World Cup defeat

England will look to secure top spot in Pool A as they face Australia in a crucial of the Women’s Rugby World Cup fixture.

The Red Roses have already booked their place in the last eight of the tournament after thrashing the United States and Samoa in their first two pool games, and will now set their sights on matching their own record winning run of 30 matches with another victory here. The hosts have shown little to suggest they remain anything other than big favourites to triumph at the end of the month, with more heavy rotation again displaying the depth at John Mitchell’s disposal.

For Australia’s Wallaroos, this is a critical fixture, with one more competition point required to join the Red Roses in the quarter-finals. Jo Yapp, a former England scrum half, will know the size of the task facing her side here, though, and could yet rue the missed opportunities in a dramatic 31-31 draw with the USA last weekend.

