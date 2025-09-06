England vs Australia live: Red Roses bid to match record unbeaten run in Women’s Rugby World Cup clash
Australia are hoping to join England in the quarter-finals but face a tall task in Brighton
England will look to secure top spot in Pool A as they face Australia in a crucial of the Women’s Rugby World Cup fixture.
The Red Roses have already booked their place in the last eight of the tournament after thrashing the United States and Samoa in their first two pool games, and will now set their sights on matching their own record winning run of 30 matches with another victory here. The hosts have shown little to suggest they remain anything other than big favourites to triumph at the end of the month, with more heavy rotation again displaying the depth at John Mitchell’s disposal.
For Australia’s Wallaroos, this is a critical fixture, with one more competition point required to join the Red Roses in the quarter-finals. Jo Yapp, a former England scrum half, will know the size of the task facing her side here, though, and could yet rue the missed opportunities in a dramatic 31-31 draw with the USA last weekend.
Follow all of the latest from the clash in Brighton with our live blog below:
This, meanwhile, was a truly lovely moment post-match as the England and Samoa players came together to celebrate the encounter.
Last time out...
We’ll begin the build-up to today’s encounter in a moment, but first a look back on last week. For England, it was the anticipated big win against Samoa, with John Mitchell’s rotation failing to inhibit the Red Roses scoring potential - but the three points scored by the Pacific Islanders were perhaps just as important as the 92 delivered by the hosts.
No 8 Alex Matthews will captain England in their final Women’s Rugby World Cup pool game against Australia as John Mitchell again rotates his Red Roses side.
Head coach Mitchell brings back most of those who started the World Cup opener against the United States as England seek to secure top spot in Pool A and match their own record winning run.
2014 World Cup winner Matthews leads the side in the absence of Gloucester-Hartpury teammate Zoe Aldcroft, who is continuing to recover from a knee problem, with Morwenna Talling shifting to the blindside having started the opening game at lock and Rosie Galligan brought in to the second row in the lone change to the starting team against the USA.
England vs Australia live
Good afternoon and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of England’s final Women’s Rugby World Cup pool clash with Australia. The Red Roses’ own record winning run is within reach for John Mitchell’s side, who take on the Wallaroos seeking a 30th straight success.
Kick off in Brighton is at 5pm BST.
