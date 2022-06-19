England kick off the international rugby union summer with the traditional curtain-raiser against invitational side Barbarians at Twickenham this afternoon.

Traditionally a points-fest, with free-flowing rugby prioritised ahead of defensive solidity, the fixture will be a warm-up for England’s upcoming Test series in Australia - the home country of head coach Eddie Jones.

Barbarians are being coached by Fabien Galthié - mastermind of France’s Six Nations triumph earlier this year - and he has instilled the importance of the Baa-Baas’ history into his largely French squad.

“We have a good balance of very young players but very talented players who are French development players with experienced players, like George Kruis, we have one English player in the British Barbarians,” explained Galthié. “We showed the players the story of the British Barbarians with the first match in 1890, the first pictures of the first team and we showed some footage about some Barbarians tries and Phil Bennett [who died this week] against New Zealand in 1973 and his action was in the middle of our footage, so we spoke about him as a player and a man.”

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the international at Twickenham:

When is England vs Barbarians?

The match will be played at Twickenham in southwest London, on Sunday 19 June at 3pm BST.

Where can I watch it?

The match will be shown exclusively on Prime Video. The match will be provided at no extra cost to Prime members, with pre-match build-up starting from 2pm. New members can sign up for just £7.99 a month, and are eligible for a free 30-day trial.

What is the team news?

Galthié has unsurprisingly brought a French flavour to the Baa-Baas with ten of the starting XV eligible for Les Bleus, as Fiji’s Levani Botia and Davit Niniashvili of Georgia are the only non-Frenchmen in the backs. Englishman George Kruis makes the final appearance of his rugby career in the second row, against his former international colleagues.

Jones has opted for an experimental England side, with Tom Curry handed the captaincy and full-back Tommy Freeman and hooker Jack Walker being handed their first England appearances - although this is a non-capped match. Scrum-half Danny Care has been recalled to the England squad for the first time since 2018, having previously represented his country on 84 occasions.

England: 15. Tommy Freeman, 14. Joe Cokanasiga, 13. Joe Marchant, 12. Mark Atkinson, 11. Jonny May, 10. Marcus Smith, 9. Harry Randall; 1. Bevan Rodd, 2. Jack Walker, 3. Will Collier, 4. Charlie Ewels, 5. Jonny Hill, 6. Tom Curry (C), 7. Sam Underhill, 8. Alex Dombrandt

Replacements: 16. Jack Singleton, 17. Will Goodrick-Clarke, 18. Patrick Schickerling, 19. Courtney Lawes, 20. Jack Willis, 21. Danny Care, 22. Orlando Bailey, 23. Jack Nowell

Barbarians: 15. Max Spring, 14. Damien Penaud, 13. Virimi Vakatawa, 12. Levani Botia, 11. Davit Niniashvili, 10. Antoine Hastoy, 9. Baptiste Couilloud; 1. Jean-Baptiste Gros, 2. Pierre Bourgarit, 3. Beka Gigashvili, 4. George Kruis, 5. Will Skelton, 6. Dylan Cretin, 7. Charles Ollivon (C), 8. Yoan Tanga

Replacements: 16. Danny Priso, 17. Christopher Tolofua, 18. Sipili Falatea, 19. Thomas Lavault, 20. Nolann Le Garrec, 21. Louis Carbonel, 22. Sekou Macalou, 23, Tani Vili, 24. Thomas Laclayat (travelling reserve)

Odds

England win - 8/15

Draw - 33/1

Barbarians win - 5/2

Prediction

It’s the Baa-Baas, so you can guarantee lots of points and free-flowing, attacking rugby. Any predictions other than that are slightly foolhardy but let’s say that England’s young guns will want to prove a point, so come out on top. England 56-38 Barbarians