Liveupdated

England vs Canada live: Red Roses chase home triumph in Women’s World Cup final in front of record crowd

Can the Red Roses fulfil their World Cup dream in front of a capacity crowd on home soil?

Harry Latham-Coyle
at Allianz Stadium, Twickenham
,Ciara Fearn
Saturday 27 September 2025 12:02 BST
(Getty Images)

England’s day of destiny has arrived as the Red Roses seek Women’s Rugby World Cup glory against Canada in front of a record crowd.

A 32-match unbeaten run culminates at a sold-out Allianz Stadium, Twickenham for an England side that has fallen short in this showpiece decider at each of the last two tournaments. Having begun the World Cup as favourites on home soil, John Mitchell’s side are yet to find their best rugby but overcame France in a physical semi-final to set up this shot at a triumph that could transform the women’s game.

Standing in their way are Canada, who have emerged as the form team of the tournament. Kevin Rouet’s side are a cohesive collective with real strength of spirit, and boast, in Sophie de Goede, perhaps the sport’s best individual player. Having crowdfunded to boost their chances of winning the World Cup, can they spoil England’s party and write their own history in the biggest game in women’s rugby history?

Follow all of the latest from the World Cup final with our live blog below:

For England, this feels like a day of destiny. The best international rugby team in history are still seeking the ultimate prize to crown their dominance. Where better to end their World Cup hoodoo than on home soil, though

A sold-out crowd will watch the Red Roses bid to crown their dominance although Canada are confident they can spoil the hosts’ party
Harry Latham-Coyle27 September 2025 12:00

England vs Canada live

The biggest Women’s Rugby World Cup final in history is almost upon us, 82,000 fans preparing to pack Twickenham to the rafters as hosts England seek glory - but can Canada spoil the party?

Kick off is at 4pm BST.

The Women’s World Cup final is here
(Getty)
Harry Latham-Coyle26 September 2025 14:36

