Immanuel Feyi-Waboso is back from injury for England ( Adam Davy/PA Wire )

England get their summer swing of international fixtures underway with a non-capped encounter with a France XV at Allianz Stadium, Twickenham.

Steve Borthwick’s side will head for Argentina next week for the primary part of their mid-year business, a two Test series against the Pumas preceding a meeting with the United States in Washington. First, though, comes another chance to build on the progress made in the Six Nations on home soil, with the England boss naming a strong side blessed with some experienced figures even in the absence of their British and Irish Lions contingent.

Given the depth in French rugby, it is unsurprisingly a talented bunch brought by Fabien Galthie – particularly considering the four best teams in the Top 14 are otherwise occupied with the top flight’s semi-finals. A tasty tussle with the All Blacks is their upcoming business, with those involved today hoping to stake a claim for a spot on the flight to New Zealand.

Follow all of the latest with our live blog below: