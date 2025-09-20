'Dream come true' - Canada stun Black Ferns to reach Rugby World Cup final

Ellie Kildunne produced two stunning finishes as England survived a scare to set up a Women’s Rugby World Cup final against Canada by overcoming France 35-17 at Ashton Gate.

World player of the year Kildunne celebrated her return to the side after missing the quarter-finals through concussion by running in the opening try before conjuring the 70th-minute score that confirmed the Red Roses’ place in the main event at Allianz Stadium next Saturday.

A 7-5 interval lead for England failed to tell the story of a first half dominated by France, who should have finished two more opportunities and will feel aggrieved that Kildunne’s initial dot down was not examined for a possible knock-on by Mo Hunt.

It was a magnificent against-the-odds performance from Les Bleues, who had lost almost a third of their first choice starting XV to injury and suspension, yet threatened a mighty upset to rival Canada’s defeat of New Zealand the night before. But they came up against a physical England defence that soaked up vast amounts of pressure and were as responsible for a 32nd successive Test victory as the individual fireworks from player of the match Kildunne.

