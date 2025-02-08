England vs France LIVE rugby: Latest Six Nations build-up and updates as Steve Borthwick’s side face mighty challenge
With just two wins in their last nine games, England are low on confidence as a flying France come to Twickenham
England must confront the mighty challenge that France will pose if they are to revive their Six Nations campaign after a loss to Ireland on the opening weekend.
Defeat in Dublin was a seventh in nine games for Steve Borthwick’s side, who have beaten only Japan in a difficult run that began with a narrow reverse to today’s opponents in Lyon last year. They will have unhappy memories of their visitors’ last trip to Twickenham, too, with a 53-10 drubbing one of the darkest days for English rugby on the pitch. Borthwick makes a number of bold selection calls in a bid to arrest his team’s slump, with Fin Smith at fly half for the first time from the start and Marcus Smith deployed at full-back.
France arrive in good spirit after a win over Wales that, while imperfect in places, showed why they are many people’s tournament favourites. Though Romain Ntamack is suspended after his red card, Antoine Dupont, Thomas Ramos, Gregory Alldritt and the rest will hope to pile the pain on their hosts and further their title charge.
England vs France LIVE
England face another defining Six Nations day as they bid to end their run of recent near misses against a fearsome visiting French side. Defeat in Dublin last weekend realistically leaves Steve Borthwick’s men having to win here to keep their title hopes alive - and having been dealt a 53-10 thrashing the last time this pair collided at Twickenham, the hosts know they’ll have to get their performance right.
Kick off at Allianz Stadium is at 4.45pm GMT.
