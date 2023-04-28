Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

England and France are set to again battle for a Women’s Six Nations grand slam in front of a record crowd at Twickenham.

The Red Roses will play their first standalone game at the home of English rugby, with more than 53,000 tickets sold for the showpiece decider.

The two teams have again looked dominant in this year’s competition to set up another title decider.

England have beaten France in each of their last eleven meetings and will hope to give Simon Middleton a winning send off in their head coach’s final game in charge.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is England vs France?

England vs France is due to kick off at 1pm BST on Saturday 29 April at Twickenham Stadium in London.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the grand slam decider live on BBC Two, with coverage from 12.30pm BST. Coverage will also be available via the BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website.

Team news

England have been given a significant boost by the news that Marlie Packer and Hannah Botterman are both fit to start after being forced off against Ireland last weekend. Packer captains the side from openside flanker while Botterman retains her place at loosehead prop in a front row also containing Bristol pair Lark Davies and Sarah Bern. Helena Rowland makes her first start since suffering serious injury in the World Cup semi-final, with the versatile back deployed from the start at outside centre for the first time at international level.

Pauline Bourdon has been passed fit to play for France after a dead leg caused the scrum half to be absent for the win over Wales. She partners Jessy Tremouliere, who will hope to sign off in style before retiring at the end of the tournament. Manae Felou and Rose Bernadou are promoted to the starting tight five, which also includes captain Audrey Forlani.

Line-ups

England XV: Hannah Botterman, Lark Davies, Sarah Bern; Zoe Aldcroft, Sarah Beckett; Sadia Kabeya, Marlie Packer (capt.), Alex Matthews; Lucy Packer, Holly Aitchison; Claudia MacDonald, Tatyana Heard, Helena Rowland, Abby Dow; Ellie Kildunne.

Replacements: Connie Powell, Mackenzie Carson, Maud Muir, Poppy Cleall, Morwenna Talling; Natasha Hunt, Amber Reed, Jess Breach.

France XV: Yiliana Brosseau, Agathe Sochat, Rose Bernadou; Manae Feleu, Audrey Forlani (capt.); Axelle Berthoumie, Gaelle Hermet, Charlotte Escudero; Pauline Bourdon, Jessy Tremouliere; Melissande Llorens, Gabrielle Vernier, Marine Menager, Cyrielle Banet; Emilie Boulard.

Replacements: Elisa Riffonneau, Ambre Mwayembe, Assia Khalfaoui, Romane Menager, Emeline Gros; Alexandra Chambon, Carla Arbez, Maelle Filopon.

Prediction

This is a massive occasion for all involved in English women’s rugby, with a record crowd in attendance for Simon Middleton’s last game in charge and a grand slam to be won. But France were mightily impressive in the first half against Wales last weekend, and it feels like they are due a win over their hosts... England 25-28 France