The biggest crowd in women’s rugby history is expected as England take on France for a Women’s Six Nations grand slam.

The two teams arrive on the final weekend, as expected, unbeaten, with the Red Roses hoping to continue a tournament winning streak that now stretches over five years.

But they know they will face stern opposition from a French side that have reloaded well in this tournament and have pushed England close over the last few years.

It should be a significant day for the sport as Twickenham hosts a standalone Red Roses fixture for the first time.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is England vs France?

England vs France is due to kick off at 1pm BST on Saturday 29 April at Twickenham Stadium in London.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the grand slam decider live on BBC Two, with coverage from 12.30pm BST. Coverage will also be available via the BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website.

Team news

England have been given a significant boost by the news that Marlie Packer and Hannah Botterman are both fit to start after being forced off against Ireland last weekend. Packer captains the side from openside flanker while Botterman retains her place at loosehead prop in a front row also containing Bristol pair Lark Davies and Sarah Bern. Helena Rowland makes her first start since suffering serious injury in the World Cup semi-final, with the versatile back deployed from the start at outside centre for the first time at international level.

Pauline Bourdon has been passed fit to play for France after a dead leg caused the scrum half to be absent for the win over Wales. She partners Jessy Tremouliere, who will hope to sign off in style before retiring at the end of the tournament. Manae Felou and Rose Bernadou are promoted to the starting tight five, which also includes captain Audrey Forlani.

Line-ups

England XV: Hannah Botterman, Lark Davies, Sarah Bern; Zoe Aldcroft, Sarah Beckett; Sadia Kabeya, Marlie Packer (capt.), Alex Matthews; Lucy Packer, Holly Aitchison; Claudia MacDonald, Tatyana Heard, Helena Rowland, Abby Dow; Ellie Kildunne.

Replacements: Connie Powell, Mackenzie Carson, Maud Muir, Poppy Cleall, Morwenna Talling; Natasha Hunt, Amber Reed, Jess Breach.

France XV: Yiliana Brosseau, Agathe Sochat, Rose Bernadou; Manae Feleu, Audrey Forlani (capt.); Axelle Berthoumie, Gaelle Hermet, Charlotte Escudero; Pauline Bourdon, Jessy Tremouliere; Melissande Llorens, Gabrielle Vernier, Marine Menager, Cyrielle Banet; Emilie Boulard.

Replacements: Elisa Riffonneau, Ambre Mwayembe, Assia Khalfaoui, Romane Menager, Emeline Gros; Alexandra Chambon, Carla Arbez, Maelle Filopon.

Prediction

This is a massive occasion for all involved in English women’s rugby, with a record crowd in attendance for Simon Middleton’s last game in charge and a grand slam to be won. But France were mightily impressive in the first half against Wales last weekend, and it feels like they are due a win over their hosts... England 25-28 France