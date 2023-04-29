England vs France LIVE rugby: Latest build-up and updates from Women’s Six Nations decider at Twickenham
A world record crowd is expected at Twickenham with the Women’s Six Nations Grand Slam up for grabs
A historic occasion awaits as England host France in a Women’s Six Nations Grand Slam decider at Twickenham.
The record attendance for a women’s rugby fixture is set to be smashed as the Red Roses take to Twickenham for the first time in a standalone fixture, and the stakes couldn’t be higher. England and France have once again swept the opposition aside ahead of the final weekend of this year’s Six Nations and the winner will claim the title, as well as the Grand Slam.
England are hoping to win the Six Nations for a fifth year in a row while France are out for revenge after their semi-final defeat to the Red Roses at the World Cup last autumn. While England have had the edge in this rivalry in recent years, France have always pushed them close and will be determined to spoil the Twickenham party with over 50,000 tickets sold for the Six Nations decider.
Follow live updates from England vs France in the Women’s Six Nations, below
Simon Middleton says “the right person will be the best person” to succeed him as England head coach, whether they are male or female.
Middleton steps down after the Women’s Six Nations Grand Slam showdown against France at Twickenham. During his time in charge, England have reached two World Cup finals, won five Six Nations titles and four Grand Slams.
Sarina Wiegman led England’s Lionesses to success at Women’s Euro 2022, and there are many in English rugby who would like to see a female appointment, post-Middleton.
“We have got some very good coaches/directors of rugby-style females in the game,” Middleton said.
“Giselle Mather (Ealing Trailfinders director of rugby) is one, Jo Yapp (Worcester women’s head coach) being one, Susie Appleby (Exeter Chiefs head coach) being another.
“A lot of it is relevant to the team you build around you and how you manage that team of staff. The right person will be the best person.”
Middleton on England’s team changes
“Everybody’s fit, remarkably,” said England’s head caoch when asked about his selections for today’s game.
“We obviously had a couple of injury concerns coming out of last week, Marlie [Packer] and Botts [Hannah Botterman] but both have responded really well.
“We’ve got those in and we’ve got Poppy [Cleall] back just at the right time really.
“Obviously, we’d have liked to have had her back as soon as we could do, there’s a little bit of rustiness being taken into account, and gametime and minutes, making sure that we get the most out of the loading that we can. It is great to have her back.”
Rowland returns for England
Helena Rowland has replaced Lagi Tuima at outside centre in a decision for today’s crucial Women’s Six Nations fixture. It’s a move head coach Simon Middleton described as a ‘no-brainer’.
“Lagi has had a great tournament , she has done really well,” Middleton said. “But there are very few players in the game who can do what Helena has done.
“There is a bit of risk and reward about it. Helena only 25 minutes under her belt from last week, but she has been great in training. She gives us a different dimension, so that’s why went down that route.”
Starting line-ups
England XV: Hannah Botterman, Lark Davies, Sarah Bern; Zoe Aldcroft, Sarah Beckett; Sadia Kabeya, Marlie Packer (capt.), Alex Matthews; Lucy Packer, Holly Aitchison; Claudia MacDonald, Tatyana Heard, Helena Rowland, Abby Dow; Ellie Kildunne.
Replacements: Connie Powell, Mackenzie Carson, Maud Muir, Poppy Cleall, Morwenna Talling; Natasha Hunt, Amber Reed, Jess Breach.
France XV: Yiliana Brosseau, Agathe Sochat, Rose Bernadou; Manae Feleu, Audrey Forlani (capt.); Axelle Berthoumie, Gaelle Hermet, Charlotte Escudero; Pauline Bourdon, Jessy Tremouliere; Melissande Llorens, Gabrielle Vernier, Marine Menager, Cyrielle Banet; Emilie Boulard.
Replacements: Elisa Riffonneau, Ambre Mwayembe, Assia Khalfaoui, Romane Menager, Emeline Gros; Alexandra Chambon, Carla Arbez, Maelle Filopon.
France team news: Pauline Bourdon has been passed fit to play for France after a dead leg caused the scrum half to be absent for the win over Wales. She partners Jessy Tremouliere, who will hope to sign off in style before retiring at the end of the tournament. Manae Felou and Rose Bernadou are promoted to the starting tight five, which also includes captain Audrey Forlani.
England team news: The Red Roses have been given a significant boost by the news that Marlie Packer and Hannah Botterman are both fit to start after being forced off against Ireland last weekend. Packer captains the side from openside flanker while Botterman retains her place at loosehead prop in a front row also containing Bristol pair Lark Davies and Sarah Bern. Helena Rowland makes her first start since suffering serious injury in the World Cup semi-final, with the versatile back deployed from the start at outside centre for the first time at international level.
England vs France is due to kick off at 1pm BST on Saturday 29 April at Twickenham Stadium in London.
How can I watch it?
Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the grand slam decider live on BBC Two, with coverage from 12.30pm BST. Coverage will also be available via the BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website.
Good morning and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of the Women’s Six Nations Grand Slam decider between England and France.
