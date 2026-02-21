Steve Borthwick explains early substitutions in chastening England defeat to Ireland

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Steve Borthwick explained the thinking behind his early substitutions during England’s humiliating home Six Nations defeat to Ireland.

England were blown away by Andy Farrell’s side at Allianz Stadium, trailing 22-0 in the first half and ultimately falling to a 42-21 loss – Ireland’s biggest away win over their old enemy, as well as the most points they’ve scored at Twickenham – as huge questions over the direction of Borthwick’s team came to a head for a second week running.

To try and stem the tide, Borthwick made three substitutions in the first half, although one of those was injury-enforced as stricken scrum half Alex Mitchell was replaced by Jack van Poortvliet on 23 minutes, Jamie George came on at hooker for Luke Cowan-Dickie in the 29th minute and Marcus Smith replaced Freddie Steward at full back in the 39th minute.

England were 10-0 down when Mitchell departed, trailed 15-0 by the time George entered the fray and the score was 22-0 when Smith was thrown on just before the break.

Explaining his decision to remove Cowan-Dickie, who had erred on two early lineouts, and turn to former skipper George before the half-hour mark, Borthwick cited the veteran’s leadership.

“We’ve got a really good group of players and unfortunately the context of the game and context is always key, you can start talking about minutes of changes but the context is the key element to it,” said Borthwick.

“So what did we face there? Down on the scoreboard we’d had two lineouts very early in the game go not the way we wanted them to. Jamie George certainly helps in that regard. I thought Jamie George’s experience supporting Maro there was important as well.”

open image in gallery Jamie George’s leadership was cited as a key reason for bringing him on early ( Getty Images )

George’s presence didn’t stop Tommy O’Brien going over for Ireland’s third try less than a minute after the hooker came on, meaning the deficit was 22 points by the time the explosive Smith was preferred to Steward on 39 minutes.

“Late in the first half clearly Marcus Smith... I think you all know how highly I rate Freddie Stewart,” added Borthwick. “I think Marcus Smith has a different skillset and clearly when you are points down on the scoreboard, you need to score.

“That’s where someone like Marcus Smith can add a different element to it.”

open image in gallery Marcus Smith was thrown on for his explosive qualities ( Getty Images )

Removing starting scrum half Mitchell earlier in the game was enforced and a real blow to England, with Borthwick confirming that the prognosis may not be good.

“It looks like he’s a soft tissue injury,” explained Borthwick. “We don’t know how bad .”

Another player who struggled for England at Allianz Stadium was George Ford, with the fly half uncharacteristically missing touch from two separate penalties and struggling to get England’s attack clicking in the Irish 22.

There will be renewed calls for Fin Smith to wear the No 10 jersey for England’s next game against Italy in Rome, after the upcoming fallow week, but Borthwick refused to be drawn on whether he would make that change.

open image in gallery George Ford struggled at fly half and there will be calls for Fin Smith to be given a game ( Getty Images )

“I think George has done so much good for England for such a long period of time and particularly over the last spell,” said the head coach.

“I thought the way George played in the autumn was outstanding and I thought two weeks ago he played really well here against Wales.

“You want to talk about individuals, but it is the team – it is all of us today and it was all of us last week. We didn’t find a way to get the result we wanted and that’s all of our responsibility.”

When pushed on Fin Smith’s qualities in particular, Borthwick added: “I think Fin is an excellent player as is Marcus Smith and we have some very good players and options in that position [fly half] and the 15 position also.”