England and Ireland meet in a must-win Six Nations clash as each looks to keep their title hopes alive.
The hosts’ 12-match winning run was brought shuddering to a halt on their latest off-day at Murrayfield last weekend, with defeat to Scotland ending their grand slam chances. Steve Borthwick has challenged his side to respond to a performance that fell below the levels shown over the last year, and England can ill-afford to lose again with tricky trips to Rome and Paris still to come in this campaign. Will they have cause to celebrate Maro Itoje’s 100th cap and a first start for Henry Pollock properly?
Ireland, beaten by France on the opening night, were given a mighty fright in Dublin by Italy, and it was a win that contained as many worries as positives. A switch at fly half, where Jack Crowley starts, perhaps reflects a team in transition, though there is heaps of talent and experience within Andy Farrell’s selection as they seek a big away success.
For Ireland, meanwhile, there is a change at fly half with Jack Crowley in and Sam Prendergast out of the 23 altogether.
For England, it’s a day of milestones - a first start for Henry Pollock, a century of caps for Maro Itoje:
It’s win or bust for England and Ireland as two Six Nations title hopefuls meet at Twickenham’s Allianz Stadium. Defeats to Scotland and France respectively mean that neither nation can afford another set-back if they are to challenge for the championship, leaving plenty on the line as round three kicks off.
The action gets underway at 2.10pm GMT.
