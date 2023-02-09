Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

England look to get their Six Nations campaign back on track with Italy their opponents at Twickenham.

Steve Borthwick’s first game as head coach ended in defeat for the hosts, with Scotland continuing their fine recent Calcutta Cup record.

The opening round loss makes this encounter all the more important for Borthwick and his side, and Italy showed in a valiant defeat to France just how dangerous they can be.

Favouring an open, attacking game to suit an expressive young team, Kieran Crowley’s side pushed the defending grand slammers close in Rome and will now seek a first-ever win over England

Here’s everything you need to know.

What is the team news?

Steve Borthwick is thought to be mulling changes to his England side after a disappointing start to his tenure as head coach. The return of Henry Slade after injury could lead to a different midfield combination, with Owen Farrell perhaps shifting to fly half with Ollie Lawrence and Slade outside him. Henry Arundell is another returnee from injury and is already pushing for a back-three opportunity, which may come from the bench.

The France-based Jack Willis is likelier to feature this week after missing out last, while Alex Mitchell is in line for a second cap with Ben Youngs, England’s most capped male player, not included.

Italy were without first-choice fly half Paolo Garbisi for their Six Nations opener, and it may be that this game also comes too soon for the playmaker. Tommaso Allan is therefore set to continue at fly half, and after a positive start to the tournament, major changes would appear unlikely.

Kieran Crowley could bring Saracens prop Marco Riccioni into his starting side at tighthead, while the New Zealander may also consider starting Edoardo Padovani in the back three - his experience and aerial acumen may be valuable.

Predicted line-ups

England XV: Ellis Genge, Jamie George, Kyle Sinckler; Maro Itoje, Ollie Chessum; Lewis Ludlam, Jack Willis, Alex Dombrandt; Jack van Poortvliet, Owen Farrell (capt.); Ollie Hassell-Collins, Ollie Lawrence, Henry Slade, Max Malins; Freddie Steward.

Replacements: Jack Walker, Mako Vunipola, Dan Cole, Nick Isiekwe, Ben Earl; Alex Mitchell, Marcus Smith, Henry Arundell.

Italy XV: Danilo Fischetti, Giacomo Nicotera, Marco Riccioni; Niccolo Cannone, Federico Ruzza; Sebastian Negri, Michele Lamaro (capt.), Lorenzo Cannone; Alessandro Fusco, Tommaso Allan; Tommaso Menoncello, Luca Morisi, Juan Ignacio Brex, Edoardo Padovani; Ange Capuozzo.

Replacements: Luca Bigi, Federico Zani, Simone Ferrari, Edoardo Iachizzi, Manuel Zuliani, Giovanni Pettinelli; Stephen Varney, Pierre Bruno.

When is England vs Italy?

England vs Italy is due to kick off at 3pm GMT on Sunday 12 February at Twickenham Stadium.

How can I watch it?

The match is due to be shown live on ITV1, with coverage from 2.15pm GMT. Registered users can stream the game via ITVX.