England vs Japan LIVE rugby: Latest build-up and updates from autumn international
Eddie Jones’s side play their second of four autumn Tests at Twickenham
England face Japan in their latest autumn international as they bid to bounce back after a dispiriting defeat to Argentina last week.
The Red Rose went down 30-29 at Twickenham to the Pumas with the loss representing a first on home soil against the South Americans for 16 years.
Eddie Jones has made a number of changes, hoping to kick-start their autumn campaign with the World Cup less than a year away.
Japan will enter the contest with great confidence, having handed the All Blacks a scare last month in Tokyo, fading late to a 38-31 defeat.
Follow all the action from Twickenham with our blog following the conclusion of Ireland vs Fiji:
Ireland 21-10 Fiji, 59 minutes
More like it from Ireland, the crowd rising as their side begin to threaten with ball in hand. Robert Baloucoune weaves and wounds a couple of would-be tacklers with shimmying hips, and then Mack Hansen nearly finds Jimmy O’Brien with a crossfield kick.
Tadhg Beirne has been taken off the ball in an earlier phase; penalty to Ireland on halfway.
Ireland 21-10 Fiji, 57 minutes
Fiji’s lineout throw is off-kilter - Ireland scrum.
Italy, by the way, lead by ten against Australia under the Tuscan sun after another Ange Capuozzo score with 15 minutes to go.
Ireland 21-10 Fiji, 56 minutes
A scrum is far from ideal for Fiji, too, who have only six men with which to power their push. Their forwards do rather well, holding parity even without their flankers, and forcing a sliced kick from Ireland.
Ireland 21-10 Fiji, 55 minutes
This time Cian Prendergast is rewarded! The great shock of hair on the Connacht forward’s head makes him easy to spot in the depths of the Fijian maul, the ball coming to floor with Prendergast’s long limbs wrapped securely around it. Turnover, Ireland ball.
Ireland 21-10 Fiji, 53 minutes
A second penalty in two minutes against Ireland and suddenly it is Fiji inside the opposition 22. Cian Prendergast’s contest for the ball was legal; the tackler on the floor allowing him access was not.
Ireland 21-10 Fiji, 52 minutes
That’ll draw a frustrated shake of the head from Andy Farrell. Ireland put the pressure on too soon at the scrum, giving away a free kick, and after Fiji boldly tap quickly, Ireland infringe.
YELLOW CARD! Api Ratuniyarawa is sent to the sin bin! Ireland 21-10 Fiji, 51 minutes
A third card of the day for Fiji - Api Ratuniyarawa hits the deck, precipitating the collapse of the latest Irish lineout drive. Fiji will play the next ten minutes with 13 men.
Ireland 21-10 Fiji, 50 minutes
Ireland win a jackal penalty in midfield, and it’s time for more changes: Cian Prendergast is on for his Ireland debut, replacing Kieran Treadwell; Tom O’Toole replaces Tadhg Furlong; Craig Casey swaps in for Jamison Gibson-Park.
Ireland 21-10 Fiji, 49 minutes
Though that’s another atypically sloppy error from Ireland with the chance to exert pressure - a man at the tail of the lineout is offside as he tries to disrupt Simione Kuruvoli’s pass.
Ireland 21-10 Fiji, 48 minutes
A solid enough exit from Fiji. Frank Lomani joins his starting half-back partner Teti Tela on the bench; Simione Kuruvoli and Ben Volavola are now together in the halves.
Fiji thread a clever diagonal grubber through on the left, with Setareki Tuicuvu shepherding into touch with Mack Hansen in close attention.
