England take on Japan at Twickenham (Getty Images)

England face Japan in their latest autumn international as they bid to bounce back after a dispiriting defeat to Argentina last week.

The Red Rose went down 30-29 at Twickenham to the Pumas with the loss representing a first on home soil against the South Americans for 16 years.

Eddie Jones has made a number of changes, hoping to kick-start their autumn campaign with the World Cup less than a year away.

Japan will enter the contest with great confidence, having handed the All Blacks a scare last month in Tokyo, fading late to a 38-31 defeat.

Follow all the action from Twickenham with our blog following the conclusion of Ireland vs Fiji: