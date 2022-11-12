Wales will look to bounce back from defeat to New Zealand (REUTERS)

Wales will look to bounce back from their heavy defeat to New Zealand as they host Argentina in the autumn internationals today.

Wayne Pivac’s side conceded 55 points against the All Blacks - the most ever by Wales in Cardiff - and the pressure will be truly on the head coach if they slip to a second defeat.

Argentina are riding high following their brilliant 30-29 win at Twickenham, while the Pumas have also beaten New Zealand this season in the Rugby Championship.

Wales have had few wins over top-ranked opposition in recent years, so a victory over a side who are sixth in the world ranking - three places above Pivac’s men - would boost confidence ahead of the World Cup.

Follow all the action from Cardiff with our blog below: