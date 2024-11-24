England vs Japan LIVE rugby: Build-up and updates as hosts look to end tough autumn with win
Follow all of the latest as former England boss Eddie Jones returns to Twickenham
After a difficult November, England will hope to finish with a flourish as they take on Japan and former coach Eddie Jones.
Defeat to South Africa last weekend was a fifth defeat on the spin for Steve Borthwick’s side, and there is little room for experimentation in what is a first-choice line-up named to end the Autumn Nations Series. Tom Curry returns from concussion in the back row while rookie prop Asher Opoku-Fordjour is set to make his debut off the bench.
Borthwick will be wary of a creative visiting side overseen by his former mentor. The current England coach spent eight years as an assistant to Jones with both Japan and England, and will know that the Australian is likely to have a trick or two up his sleeve as he returns to an old haunt.
Follow all of the latest from Allianz Stadium, Twickenham in our live blog below:
Tom Curry ‘desperate’ to face Japan despite recent concussion – Steve Borthwick
England have defended the decision to recall Tom Curry for Sunday’s clash with Japan even though he was knocked out against Australia a fortnight ago.
Curry will reprise his destructive ‘Kamikaze Kids’ partnership with Sam Underhill for the first time since the 2023 World Cup after being chosen at blindside flanker at the expense of Chandler Cunningham-South.
The selection has been made despite the Sale back row sustaining his second concussion of the season and fifth in two years when his head struck the knee of Australia’s Rob Valentini while making a tackle on November 9, forcing him to miss last Saturday’s defeat by South Africa.
Immanuel Feyi-Waboso also sustained a head injury against the Wallabies but his recovery has not progressed as smoothly so the Exeter wing has been stood down for the Springboks and Japan games.
Tom Curry’s England return brings rugby’s concussion problem back under spotlight
Steve Borthwick has named a strong England side, not risking rotation with the hosts in need of a win, but one selection has drawn particular criticism. Tom Curry suffered his second concussion of the season against Australia yet returns just two weeks on - Luke Baker explores a difficult issue that many feel rugby isn’t getting right:
England vs Japan LIVE
Good afternoon and welcome along to The Independent’s LIVE coverage of England’s final Autumn Nations Series fixture against Japan. Three November defeats have extended England’s run without a win to five games, leaving them in need of a strong finish against a familiar foe in former coach Eddie Jones.
Kick off at the Allianz Stadium, Twickenham is at 4.10pm GMT.
