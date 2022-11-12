Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

England face Japan in their latest Autumn International as they bid to bounce back after defeat to Argentina.

The Red Rose went down 30-29 at Twickenham to the Pumas with the loss representing a first on home soil against the South Americans for 16 years.

Eddie Jones has made a number of changes, hoping to kick-start their fall campaign with the World Cup less than a year away.

Japan will enter the contest with great confidence, having handed the All Blacks a scare last month in Tokyo, fading late to a 38-31 defeat.

Here’s everything you need to know about the latest Autumn International for England:

When is England vs Japan?

The match will kick off at 3:15pm GMT on Saturday 12 November.

How can I watch it?

Like all fixtures in the Autumn Nations Series, the match will be shown live on Amazon Prime Video, which can be accessed across a range of digital devices. If you’re not an Amazon Prime Video subscriber, start a free 30-day trial here.

What is the team news?

Eddie Jones has dropped center Manu Tuilagi and Billy Vunipola, with Guy Porter and Sam Simmonds coming into the side.

Jack van Poortvliet has been preferred to Ben Youngs at scrumhalf, with Jonny May recovering from an elbow issue to displace Joe Cokanasiga.

David Ribbans is given a starting debut in the second row, with Alex Coles dropping out.

Jamie George has recovered quickly from a foot injury and will come into the side in place of hooker Luke Cowan-Dickie, while Jack Willis drops out altogether.

Japan coach Jamie Joseph opts for South African-born Gerhard van den Heever over Siosaia Fifita on the wing in the only change from the side that impressed against the All Blacks.

Official line-ups

England XV: F Steward, J Nowell, G Porter, O Farrell (capt), J May, M Smith, J Van Poortvliet, E Genge, L Cowan-Dickie, K Sinckler, D Ribbans, J Hill, M Itoje, T Curry, S Simmonds.

Replacements: J George, M Vunipola, J Heyes, A Coles, B Vunipola, B Youngs, H Slade, M Tuilagi.

Japan XV: Yamanaka, Matsushima, Riley, Nakamura, Van den Heever, Yamasawa, Nagare, Tatafu, Himeno, Leitch, Cornelsen, Dearns, Koo, Sakate (capt), Inagaki.

Replacements: Horikoshi, Millar, Kizu, Van der Walt, Labuschagne, Saito, Lee, Fifita.