Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.

Is England vs Japan on TV today? Kick-off time and how to watch autumn international

Everything you need to know ahead of England’s Autumn Nations Series fixture

Jack Rathborn
Saturday 12 November 2022 10:56
Comments
Eddie Jones previews England's Autumn International match vs Argentina

Eddie Jones looks to spark a reaction from England after an ordinary display saw them slip to defeat against Argentina at Twickenham.

The Pumas created history at England’s expense, snatching a first win on English soil for 16 years.

And Jones, while maintaining an element of calm, despite the World Cup just a year away, is searching for answers with a number of changes.

The Brave Blossoms will hope to catch England cold here with the performance in the 38-31 loss to New Zealand in Tokyo providing encouragement for head coach Jamie Joseph.

Here’s everything you need to know about the latest Autumn International for England:

Recommended

When is England vs Japan?

The match will kick off at 3:15pm GMT on Saturday 12 November.

How can I watch it?

Like all fixtures in the Autumn Nations Series, the match will be shown live on Amazon Prime Video, which can be accessed across a range of digital devices. If you’re not an Amazon Prime Video subscriber, start a free 30-day trial here.

What is the team news?

Eddie Jones has dropped center Manu Tuilagi and Billy Vunipola, with Guy Porter and Sam Simmonds coming into the side.

Jack van Poortvliet has been preferred to Ben Youngs at scrumhalf, with Jonny May recovering from an elbow issue to displace Joe Cokanasiga.

David Ribbans is given a starting debut in the second row, with Alex Coles dropping out.

Jamie George has recovered quickly from a foot injury and will come into the side in place of hooker Luke Cowan-Dickie, while Jack Willis drops out altogether.

Japan coach Jamie Joseph opts for South African-born Gerhard van den Heever over Siosaia Fifita on the wing in the only change from the side that impressed against the All Blacks.

Official line-ups

England XV: F Steward, J Nowell, G Porter, O Farrell (capt), J May, M Smith, J Van Poortvliet, E Genge, L Cowan-Dickie, K Sinckler, D Ribbans, J Hill, M Itoje, T Curry, S Simmonds.

Replacements: J George, M Vunipola, J Heyes, A Coles, B Vunipola, B Youngs, H Slade, M Tuilagi.

Recommended

Japan XV: Yamanaka, Matsushima, Riley, Nakamura, Van den Heever, Yamasawa, Nagare, Tatafu, Himeno, Leitch, Cornelsen, Dearns, Koo, Sakate (capt), Inagaki.

Replacements: Horikoshi, Millar, Kizu, Van der Walt, Labuschagne, Saito, Lee, Fifita.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in