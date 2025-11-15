( Adam Davy/PA Wire )

England will attempt to prove their progress as they take on New Zealand seeking a rare win over the All Blacks at Twickenham.

It is 13 years since the hosts last beat their opponents on home soil, and six since they secured a victory at all in an outstanding performance in the 2019 Rugby World Cup semi-final. Yet hopes are high that this may be England’s time to win again — Steve Borthwick’s side arrive on a run of nine consecutive victories, and pushed New Zealand mightily close in three meetings last year.

Those three games, however, served to underline just how ruthless the All Blacks can be. A vintage team this may not be but there have been signs of late that they are moving in the right direction under Scott Robertson, and wins over Ireland and Scotland have so far left them on course for a “grand slam” tour with a clash against Wales to come next week. Can they burst England’s bubble and prove their class yet again?

Follow all of the latest from Allianz Stadium with our live blog below: