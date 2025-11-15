Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

England face an acid test of their progress over the last 12 months as they host New Zealand at Allianz Stadium, Twickenham.

Steve Borthwick’s side have won their last nine matches to power into an autumn-defining clash with the All Blacks full of confidence.

England lost narrowly to New Zealand in three meetings last year, squandering positions of strength in each encounter, and have not beaten their opponents since the 2019 Rugby World Cup semi-final.

The All Blacks have beaten Ireland and Scotland so far in their Quilter Nations Series campaign, and are hoping to beat all four Home Nations to complete a full grand slam tour, with Wales to come next week.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is England vs New Zealand?

England vs New Zealand is due to kick off at 3.10pm GMT on Saturday 15 November at Allianz Stadium, Twickenham.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on TNT Sports 1, with coverage on the channel from 2pm GMT. A live stream will be available via discovery+.

Team news

England are without Tommy Freeman and Ollie Chessum after the pair suffered injuries in the win over Fiji. Tom Roebuck is fit, though, to return on the wing, with George Ford and Freddie Steward also brought back into the backline having started the November opener against Australia.

Up front, Alex Coles joins Maro Itoje in the second row in Chessum’s absence, while Fin Baxter and Joe Heyes are again utilised as the starting props. There is plenty of strength, energy and experience on a bench that includes six British and Irish Lions.

Scott Barrett is fit to return and captain the All Blacks side after recovering from a leg laceration. He partners Fabian Holland in the second row as part of a pack that also sees a return for Simon Parker on the blindside, with Wallace Sititi reverting to a very strong bench.

The backline is reshuffled with wing Caleb Clarke out with a concussion: Leicester Fainga’anuku moves out to the wing with Quinn Tupaea partnered by Billy Proctor in the centres. Anton Lienert-Brown and Damian McKenzie provide highly experienced cover among the replacements.

Line-ups

England XV:1 Fin Baxter, 2 Jamie George, 3 Joe Heyes; 4 Maro Itoje (capt.), 5 Alex Coles; 6 Guy Pepper, 7 Sam Underhill, 8 Ben Earl; 9 Alex Mitchell, 10 George Ford; 11 Immanuel Feyi-Waboso, 12 Fraser Dingwall, 13 Ollie Lawrence, 14 Tom Roebuck; 15 Freddie Steward.

Replacements: 16 Luke Cowan-Dickie, 17 Ellis Genge, 18 Will Stuart, 19 Chandler Cunningham-South, 20 Tom Curry, 21 Henry Pollock; 22 Ben Spencer, 23 Marcus Smith.

New Zealand XV: 1 Ethan de Groot, 2 Codie Taylor, 3 Fletcher Newell; 4 Scott Barrett (capt.), 5 Fabian Holland; 6 Simon Parker, 7 Ardie Savea, 8 Peter Lakai; 9 Cam Roigard, 10 Beauden Barrett; 11 Leicester Fainga’anuku, 12 Quinn Tupaea, 13 Billy Proctor, 14 Leroy Carter; 15 Will Jordan.

Replacements: 16 Samisoni Taukei’aho, 17 Tamaiti Williams, 18 Pasilio Tosi, 19 Josh Lord, 20 Wallace Sititi; 21 Cortez Ratima, 22 Anton Lienert-Brown, 23 Damian McKenzie.