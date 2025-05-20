Immanuel Feyi-Waboso closes in on comeback after being named in England training squad

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Immanuel Feyi-Waboso will make his first appearance in an England squad since November as he closes in on his comeback from a dislocated shoulder.

Feyi-Waboso has been included in a 33-man training squad for a two-day camp at England’s Surrey base as preparations begin for the summer tour to Argentina and the United States.

The 22-year-old Exeter wing has yet to play in 2025 after undergoing surgery to repair an injury sustained on club duty in December, but could feature in the Chiefs’ final match of the season against Sale on 31 May.

A strike rate of five tries in eight caps, including three on last summer’s tour to Japan and New Zealand, propelled Feyi-Waboso into British and Irish Lions reckoning only for his dislocated shoulder to rob him of the chance to press his claim in the Six Nations.

His situation was complicated when his operation was delayed while England and Exeter discussed his treatment options and because of a tooth infection.

Steve Borthwick’s squad does not include players selected for the British and Irish Lions’ tour of Australia or those from Northampton and Bath, who are involved in this weekend’s European finals.

Powerful Sale centre Rekeiti Ma’asi-White features in a senior England squad for the first time as he continues to enjoy a breakthrough season.

The 22-year-old, son of former Tonga international Viliami Ma’asi, is seen as a candidate to provide the ball-carrying muscle that England have lacked in midfield since the Test retirement of Manu Tuilagi last year. He is one of 13 uncapped players in the group.

Veterans George Ford and Jamie George are present in the group after being overlooked for the Lions tour by Andy Farrell.

Get 3 months free with ExpressVPN Servers in 105 Countries

Superior Speeds

Works on all your devices Try for free ADVERTISEMENT. If you sign up to this service we will earn commission. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

Get 3 months free with ExpressVPN Servers in 105 Countries

Superior Speeds

Works on all your devices Try for free ADVERTISEMENT. If you sign up to this service we will earn commission. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

Borthwick’s immediate goal is to prepare an England XV to take on a France XV at Allianz Stadium on 21 June.

England’s 33-player training squad

Forwards:

Joe Batley (Bristol Bears)

Fin Baxter (Harlequins)

Richard Capstick (Exeter Chiefs)

Arthur Clark (Gloucester Rugby)

Ben Curry (Sale Sharks)

Theo Dan (Saracens)

Alex Dombrandt (Harlequins)

Afolabi Fasogbon (Gloucester Rugby)

Jamie George (Saracens)

Joe Heyes (Leicester Tigers)

Emeka Ilione (Leicester Tigers)

Nick Isiekwe (Saracens)

Jack Kenningham (Harlequins)

Gabriel Oghre (Bristol Bears)

Asher Opoku-Fordjour (Sale Sharks)

Bevan Rodd (Sale Sharks)

Tom Willis (Saracens)

Backs:

Charlie Atkinson (Gloucester Rugby)

Seb Atkinson (Gloucester Rugby)

Oscar Beard (Harlequins)

Joe Carpenter (Sale Sharks)

Tobias Elliott (Saracens)

Immanuel Feyi-Waboso (Exeter Chiefs)

George Ford (Sale Sharks)

Rekeiti Ma'asi-White (Sale Sharks)

Cadan Murley (Harlequins)

Luke Northmore (Harlequins)

Raffi Quirke (Sale Sharks)

Harry Randall (Bristol Bears)

Tom Roebuck (Sale Sharks)

Henry Slade (Exeter Chiefs)

Freddie Steward (Leicester Tigers)

Jack van Poortvliet (Leicester Tigers)

PA