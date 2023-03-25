England vs Scotland LIVE: Women’s Six Nations line-ups and team news as Sarah Hunter bids farewell
Sarah Hunter will make her 141st and final England appearance in her home city of Newcastle as the defending champions get their campaign underway
Follow live updates as defending champions England kick off their Women’s Six Nations against Scotland in Newcastle.
The Red Roses have not lost a game in the competition since 2018 en route to four consecutive titles, but are dealing with a number of significant absentees, with long-standing captain Sarah Hunter set to bow out after a hometown swansong on Saturday.
Hunter, England’s most capped player, will make her 141st and final appearance amid a period of significant change for the Red Roses, with head coach Simon Middleton departing after this tournament and a number of senior figures missing from his squad.
Scotland will hope to deny Hunter a perfect farewell; Bryan Easson’s side suffered a series of tight defeats in 2022, but it is hoped that the introduction of professional contracts and a planned evolution of their style will pay dividiends in this campaign.
Follow live updates from England vs Scotland in the Women’s Six Nations, below.
Harry Latham-Coyle: Sarah Hunter’s selfless act helps define era as England’s greatest captain
It is an overcast day and Sarah Hunter is clutching only a towel in Bayonne. It is May 2022, the Red Roses are on the verge of completing a fourth successive unbeaten Women’s Six Nations campaign and their skipper can only watch on with a grimace. An untimely rib injury had ended Hunter’s tournament a week before the trip to the Basque Country – even the slightest of chuckles sent shoots of pain to her chest.
The rib injury that troubled her was a significant one, the towel about all she was permitted to lift before the time came to hoist the Six Nations trophy again. Having tried unsuccessfully to convince the medical staff to let her play on painkillers, Hunter’s attention turned to how best she could help out. While other players might have stayed at home, or flown down purely for the Saturday celebrations, come the Wednesday before the game, the England skipper was on a 6am flight from Stansted Airport to ensure she was there to support her squad in whatever way she could.
It spoke volumes about a character who has come to be a defining figure in the growth of the women’s game.
Sarah Hunter’s selfless act helps define era as England’s greatest captain
England’s most capped player will bow out in her home city of Newcastle against Scotland on Saturday evening
Scotland starting line-up
Scotland XV: Leah Bartlett, Lana Skeldon, Christine Belisle; Lyndsay O’Donnell, Louise McMillan; Rachel Malcolm (capt.), Rachel McLachlan, Evie Gallagher; Caity Mattinson, Helen Nelson; Francesca McGhie, Meryl Smith, Emma Orr, Coreen Grant; Chloe Rollie.
Replacements: Jodie Rettie, Anne Young, Elliann Clarke, Eva Donaldson, Eilidh Sinclair; Mairi McDonald, Beth Blacklock, Liz Musgrove.
What is the Scotland team news?
Scotland have promised to play with more adventure having becoming rather too accustomed to losing narrowly during the World Cup. As such, head coach Bryan Easson makes a number of bold selection calls for the trip to Newcastle, trusting an inexperienced backline to pose England problems. Wing Francesca McGhie earns a first cap after impressing for the Thistles during the developmental Celtic Challenge, while young centre pairing Emma Orr and Meryl Smith are potential future stars.
The forward pack is much more experienced and entirely England-based, ready to lock horns with familiar Premier 15s foes. Rachel Malcolm, a back row colleague of Hunter’s at Loughborough Lightning, captains the side, though powerful number eight Jade Konkel-Roberts is not available after injury. Konkel-Roberts’ Harlequins teammate Beth Blacklock is set for a debut in the backline from the bench after impressive club performances.
England starting line-up
England XV: Mackenzie Carson, Amy Cokayne, Sarah Bern; Zoe Aldcroft, Poppy Cleall; Sadia Kabeya, Marlie Packer (co-capt.), Sarah Hunter (co-capt.); Lucy Packer, Holly Aitchison; Claudia MacDonald, Amber Reed, Lagi Tuima, Jess Breach; Abby Dow.
Replacements: Lark Davies, Liz Crake, Kelsey Clifford, Cath O’Donnell, Sarah Beckett; Ella Wyrwas, Tatyana Heard, Emma Sing.
What is the England team news?
Sarah Hunter’s farewell dominated the build-up England’s opening fixture, with the 37-year-old named as co-captain with fellow back row Marlie Packer. Mackenzie Carson makes a second international debut in the front row - the Saracens prop previously represented Canada, but has observed a stand-down period and qualifies for England via her mother.
Injuries to Zoe Harrison and Helena Rowland prompt an opportunity for Holly Aitchison at fly-half, with the playmaker partnered in midfield by Amber Reed and Lagi Tuima, who both missed out on Simon Middleton’s World Cup squad. Carson is joined in the squad by three more potential debutants - props Liz Crake and Kelsey Clifford should earn first caps from the bench, along with scrum-half Ella Wyrwas.
In the early match today, Wales have run in four tries in a dominant opening half against Ireland to lead 26-0 at the break. The Welsh are putting on a show at Cardiff Arms Park.
When is England vs Scotland?
England vs Scotland is due to kick-off at 4.45pm GMT on Saturday 25 March at Kingston Park in Newcastle, England.
How can I watch it?
Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on BBC Two, with coverage from 4.15pm GMT. The action will also be available on the BBC iPlayer, or via the BBC Sport app or website.
