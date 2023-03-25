Defending champions England kick off their Six Nations campaign against Scotland (Getty Images)

Follow live updates as defending champions England kick off their Women’s Six Nations against Scotland in Newcastle.

The Red Roses have not lost a game in the competition since 2018 en route to four consecutive titles, but are dealing with a number of significant absentees, with long-standing captain Sarah Hunter set to bow out after a hometown swansong on Saturday.

Hunter, England’s most capped player, will make her 141st and final appearance amid a period of significant change for the Red Roses, with head coach Simon Middleton departing after this tournament and a number of senior figures missing from his squad.

Scotland will hope to deny Hunter a perfect farewell; Bryan Easson’s side suffered a series of tight defeats in 2022, but it is hoped that the introduction of professional contracts and a planned evolution of their style will pay dividiends in this campaign.

Follow live updates from England vs Scotland in the Women’s Six Nations, below.