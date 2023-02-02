What are England’s Six Nations fixtures?

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

England begin their Six Nations against Scotland in a bid to regain the Calcutta Cup for the first time since 2020.

The English have beaten the Scots only once in their past five Six Nations meetings, and this time come up against Gregor Townsend’s side in confident mood after a promising Autumn Series.

Steve Borthwick is now in charge of England after the sacking of Eddie Jones at the end of a dismal 2022, and his first task will be to win a first Championship since 2020, after England finished third in last year’s edition.

After hosting the Scots at Twickenham on 4 February, Italy then visit a week later before a trip to Cardiff at the end of the month to take on Wales. England’s campaign finishes in March with the visit of France and finally a trip to Dublin to take on Ireland on the final weekend.

Here are the Six Nations 2023 fixtures and UK TV channels:

Round 1

Saturday 4 February

England vs Scotland, 4.45pm, Twickenham Stadium, London (ITV)

Round 2

Sunday 12 February

England vs Italy, 3pm, Twickenham Stadium, London (ITV)

Round 3

Saturday 25 February

Wales vs England, 4.45pm, Principality Stadium, Cardiff (BBC & S4C)

Round 4

Saturday 11 March

England vs France, 4.45pm, Twickenham, London (ITV & BBC)

Round 5

Saturday 18 March

Ireland vs England, 5pm, Aviva Stadium, Dublin (ITV)