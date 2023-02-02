What are England’s Six Nations fixtures?
England have three home matches and two away trips, to Dublin and Cardiff, in this year’s Six Nations
England begin their Six Nations against Scotland in a bid to regain the Calcutta Cup for the first time since 2020.
The English have beaten the Scots only once in their past five Six Nations meetings, and this time come up against Gregor Townsend’s side in confident mood after a promising Autumn Series.
Steve Borthwick is now in charge of England after the sacking of Eddie Jones at the end of a dismal 2022, and his first task will be to win a first Championship since 2020, after England finished third in last year’s edition.
After hosting the Scots at Twickenham on 4 February, Italy then visit a week later before a trip to Cardiff at the end of the month to take on Wales. England’s campaign finishes in March with the visit of France and finally a trip to Dublin to take on Ireland on the final weekend.
Here are the Six Nations 2023 fixtures and UK TV channels:
Round 1
Saturday 4 February
England vs Scotland, 4.45pm, Twickenham Stadium, London (ITV)
Round 2
Sunday 12 February
England vs Italy, 3pm, Twickenham Stadium, London (ITV)
Round 3
Saturday 25 February
Wales vs England, 4.45pm, Principality Stadium, Cardiff (BBC & S4C)
Round 4
Saturday 11 March
England vs France, 4.45pm, Twickenham, London (ITV & BBC)
Round 5
Saturday 18 March
Ireland vs England, 5pm, Aviva Stadium, Dublin (ITV)
