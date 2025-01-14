Six Nations LIVE: England set to reveal squad for tournament as Steve Borthwick mulls options
England face a demanding start to the campaign with Ireland and France first up
England’s preparations for a crucial Six Nations are set to intensify as head coach Steve Borthwick confirms his squad for the upcoming tournament.
After a disappointing autumn to conclude an up-and-down 2024, Borthwick is a man under pressure as he prepares to take charge of his third Six Nations campaign. It’s a demanding start for England, too, with Ireland in Dublin on the opening weekend followed by France back on home soil a week later to open the tournament. A 36-man squad is expected to be named today with standout Premiership performers including Tom Willis of Saracens hoping to earn their places in the selection.
While a relatively settled squad is expected, flanker Sam Underhill and wing Immanuel Feyi-Waboso are expected to miss out after suffering injuries. Full-back George Furbank is working his way back to fitness after a fractured arm but could be back for the latter stages of a Six Nations where the Rugby Football Union (RFU) have tasked Borthwick with achieving at least four wins.
Follow all of the latest from Borthwick’s squad unveiling in our live blog below:
England announce Six Nations squad - LIVE
A very good morning and welcome along to LIVE coverage as England prepare to announce their squad for the upcoming Six Nations. Steve Borthwick has plenty to consider ahead of a crucial campaign, and will confirm his selection at 11.30am GMT with little more than a fortnight until his side kick off their tournament against Ireland.
